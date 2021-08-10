checkAd

ClickStream's HeyPal(TM) App Experiencing Ferocious Growth by Reaching Over 3,500,000 Messages, 750,000 Translations, 225,000 Downloads, 158,000 Likes and 19,000 Posts within 6 Months of Beta Launch

Autor: Accesswire
10.08.2021, 14:30  |  105   |   |   

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / ClickStream Corp. (OTC PINK:CLIS) a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries announces its subsidiary Nebula Software Corp.'s HeyPal™ app has received over 3,500,000 messages, 750,000 translations, 225,000 downloads, 158,000 likes and 19,000 posts since the app was beta-launched just six months ago in the iOS App Store.

During the period between HeyPal's™ Beta iOS launch on February 8th, 2021 and June 14th, 2021, HeyPal™ acquired over 34,000 downloads. Since its Global iOS launch on June 15th, 2021, HeyPal™ acquired an additional 190,000 downloads. HeyPal™ now has over 224,000 downloads, with a growth rate of 6.5X (650%) in less than two months of the Global iOS launch. By comparison, according to Statista, TikTok users grew 85% in 2020, which dropped to 11.8% in 2021 - showing a potential shift toward new, more niche and personalized social media platforms. Similarly, Duolingo, another language learning platform grew 29% year over year from 2019 to 2020. Rosetta Stone's app saw 100K new downloads in July of 2021, well below HeyPal's™ 137,000 new downloads during the same period.

"With HeyPal's™ current trajectory, the platform projects to outpace certain well known social media apps, as well as other language learning apps that utilize a traditional language learning model: flashcards, word matching, and reading/comprehension - versus interactive learning utilized by HeyPal™ with other native language speakers in a social feed. A shift toward more human, interactive and personalized experiences may be upon us" stated Frank Magliochetti, CEO of ClickStream. Magliochetti continued on to say "HeyPal™ continues to fuel its growth and is exploring new organic and viral methodologies such as App store optimization and enhancing social media engagement."

ClickStream is on track to release the Android version of HeyPal™ worldwide this Fall, making the app available to many more users across the globe. Smartphones running the Android operating system held an 87 percent share of the global market in 2019 and expected to increase over the forthcoming years. The mobile operating system developed by Apple (iOS) has a 13 percent share of the market according to Statista. For further information, please see https://www.statista.com/statistics/272307/market-share-forecast-for-s ....

