checkAd

Clean Vision's Clean-Seas Subsidiary Joins Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce; Clean-Seas Integrates into Local Business Community Advocating Company's Waste Plastic-to-Energy Solution

Autor: Accesswire
10.08.2021, 14:30  |  99   |   |   

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Clean Vision Corporation (OTC PINK:CLNV), a holding company that acquires and operates sustainable clean tech and green energy businesses, today announced that its Clean-Seas subsidiary has joined the …

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Clean Vision Corporation (OTC PINK:CLNV), a holding company that acquires and operates sustainable clean tech and green energy businesses, today announced that its Clean-Seas subsidiary has joined the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce as it pursues its previously announced proposal to finance and build a commercial-scale waste plastic-to-energy pyrolysis plant.

Recognizing the value of Cape Cod's water-based economy (tourism, commercial and recreational fishing, aquaculture and recreation), the Chamber founded the Blue Economy Project, with a specific focus on the challenges and opportunities presented by the region's special relationship with the ocean and with its limited fresh water supply. Through its Sustainable Economic Development Pillar (SEDP committee), the Chamber supports a balanced, stable and reliable energy portfolio for the Commonwealth that is cost-competitive, environmentally responsible and supports the resiliency of coastal regions.

Massachusetts generates more than 600,000 tons of plastic/year, according to its Department of Environmental Protection, and it is estimated that the Cape alone generates more than 40,000 tons of waste plastic/year, excluding deposit bottles and plastics that enjoy a strong if incomplete recycling market. Clean-Seas estimates that amount of plastic could be converted to over 5 million gallons of ultra-low-sulfur diesel, with a value of over $10 million annually, thereby off-setting 440,000 barrels of crude oil exploration, transportation and production.

Commenting on Clean-Seas' Chamber membership, John Yonce, Clean-Seas Director of Business Development, said, "As a Cape Cod native, I'm deeply gratified to have recently joined the SEDP to support its work - which is entirely complementary to that of Clean-Seas' mission of preventing and removing waste-plastic streams from the environment. Our membership serves as a platform to honor our pledge of transparency and collaboration with our host communities."

The Cape, and much of the region, has recently begun paying a tipping fee of nearly $100 per ton to transport its municipal solid waste, particularly waste plastic, elsewhere. Cape Cod has requested proposals to solve its waste plastic problem and converting it into green energy and revenue is a major added value.

Dan Bates, Clean Vision Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The Cape's pristine environment is spectacular, and we are as passionate about the transformative ecological benefit we bring as well as the win-win business model we offer. Cape Cod is spending millions of dollars to take out the trash vs. collecting millions of dollars as the latest pyrolysis technology now enables. We applaud the environmentally conscious Cape's public officials for pursuing a lasting, economical solution."

Seite 1 von 2
Clean Vision Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Clean Vision's Clean-Seas Subsidiary Joins Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce; Clean-Seas Integrates into Local Business Community Advocating Company's Waste Plastic-to-Energy Solution LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Clean Vision Corporation (OTC PINK:CLNV), a holding company that acquires and operates sustainable clean tech and green energy businesses, today announced that its Clean-Seas subsidiary has joined the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Electrovaya Reports Q3 FY2021 Financial Results
Naturally Splendid Orders Fourth Container of NATERA Plant Based Foods
CO2 GRO Inc. Announces a Non-Exclusive Sales Partnership for Spain with Jose Andres Garcia Munoz
Cease Trade Order Issued by the Ontario Securities Commission
Yunhong CTI Ltd. Announces Agreement to Sell its Flexo Universal Business
ClickStream's HeyPal(TM) App Experiencing Ferocious Growth by Reaching Over 3,500,000 Messages, ...
Greenbank Director Terry Pullen Appointed Chief Executive Officer of Greenbank Capital
CanaFarma Agrees to Strategic Investment In Leading Cannabis Formulator Winners Circle Genetics
Orange County Bancorp, Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering of Common Stock and Full ...
Titel
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
HIVE Blockchain Receives MCTO
Petroteq Provides Update on Form 10-Q and New Subscription
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Management Announces That It Sees Its Solar Greenhouse Technologies As ...
ECC Ventures 3 Corp. Enters Letter of Intent with Sparx Technology Inc. for Qualifying Transaction
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Oil Discovery in Namibia's Kavango Basin Represents Hope for Namibians and the Environment (By NJ ...
2021 Second Quarter Report
Cielo Announces the Closing of CDN$4M Unsecured Convertible Debenture Financing
Petroteq Announces Management Changes
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
MorphoSys Concludes a US $100 Million Capital Increase to Implement the Purchase of 1,337,552 ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
03.08.21Clean Vision's Clean-Seas Signs LOI to Build and Operate $30 Million Waste Plastic-to-Energy Pyrolysis Plant in Africa; Kinshasa, DRC is Company’s First Project in Africa, Its Fourth Continent
Accesswire | Analysen
20.07.21Clean Vision to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, July 21 from 10:00 to 10:30 a.m. ET; Company Invites Individual and Institutional Investors, Advisors and Analysts, to Attend its Real-Time, Interactive Presentation
Accesswire | Analysen
20.07.21Clean Vision’s Clean-Seas Adds to its Ecuador New Business Portfolio; Milagro is Second Host City for Company’s Pyrolysis Tech, Projects $13.5M in Annual Revenue
Accesswire | Analysen
13.07.21Clean Vision's Clean-Seas Subsidiary Expands into LatAm; First Facility in Ecuador Projects $13.5M in Annual Revenue
Accesswire | Analysen