CO2 GRO Inc. Announces a Non-Exclusive Sales Partnership for Spain with Jose Andres Garcia Munoz

Jose Andres will focus on Spain's protected ag facilities (greenhouse, tunnels, shade & net house, indoor vertical etc.) and crops including floriculture, fruits & vegetables, and other protected grown value crops. He will represent GROW at Spanish tradeshows, be a liaison with Ag tech demonstration centres and with local contractors to install CO2 Delivery Solutions™ for commercial feasibilities and sales.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. (" GROW ") (TSXV:GROW, OTCQB:BLONF, Frankfurt:4021) is pleased to announce the signing of a non-exclusive sales partnership agreement with Spain based Jose Andres Garcia Munoz (" Jose Andres "). Jose Andres is a Spanish horticulture and berry industry veteran who has widespread contacts in the Spanish protected agriculture market. His expertise is in helping protected agriculture operators improve cultivation practices and yields using new technologies.

The non-exclusive agreement has a one-year term that automatically renews unless 90-day notice is given. This is GROW's first sales relationship in Spain.

Spain's Protected Ag Market

According to the INE (National Institute of Statistics) in 2019, Spain had about 75,000 hectares of protected ag facilities growing fruits and vegetables. Tomatoes (18,010 ha) and peppers (14,486 ha) were the top two plants grown in greenhouses followed by watermelon, squash, strawberries and cucumbers.

Spain's greenhouses are classified as elemental (30,217 ha), simple (41,115 ha) and high-tech (3,292 ha), with the region around Almeria having the largest concentration of greenhouses in the world (7,389 ha elemental, 24,839 ha simple and 830 ha high tech). Generally, only high-tech greenhouses have the capability of enriching their grow rooms with CO2 by gassing.

Foto: Accesswire

Satellite image of the over 30,000 hectares of greenhouses in the Almeria region in Spain (credit Copernicus EU).

Aaron Archibald, VP Sales & Strategic Alliances stated, "We are very happy to welcome Jose Andres as our latest international sales partner with responsibility for Spain. As the second largest protected ag market in the world, along with Mexico, it is critical to CO2 GRO's sales strategy to establish a presence in the country. We began our research on Spain's greenhouse market with a local consultant in Q4, 2020 and a search for a local partner in Q1, 2021. We virtually met with Jose Andres at the Morocco berries conference in April where he was researching precision ag technologies such as CO2 Delivery Solutions™ for the Spanish greenhouse market."