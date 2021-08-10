checkAd

Naturally Splendid Orders Fourth Container of NATERA Plant Based Foods

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August, 10 2021 / Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (FRANKFURT:50N) (TSXV:NSP) (OTC:NSPDF) is pleased to announce a fourth shipping container of NATERA Plant Based Foods has been ordered and is being shipped to the Company's facility in Pitt Meadows, British Columbia.

On this shipment the Company will be receiving new SKUs including plant-based ‘wings & drumettes' as well as a new plant-based ‘burger' all destined for the retail and food service markets.

The Company continues to expand distribution with products intended for the flexitarian consumer market. Flexitarian consumers are individuals that look to include more plant-based products into their diet, reducing meat and dairy intake. Consumers are increasingly following the advice of the new Canada Food Guide, which highlights the nutritional benefits of plant-based protein sources and this supports the concept of a flexitarian diet.

Existing NATERA Plant Based Foods include Plant Based Burgers, Breaded Cutlets (Schnitzel), Garlicky Chick-Un Kiev, Sweet Chili Chick-Un Tenders, Seasoned Chick-Un Tenders, Chick-Un Nuggets, Chick-Un Patties, Crispy Fish-Un Fillets, Garlicky Chick-Un Bites and Cheesy Chick-Un Bites.

Naturally Splendid CEO Mr. J. Craig Goodwin states, "We continue to make progress into both the food service and retail markets. We will continue to add additional plant-based offerings to the existing range of products we currently carry to penetrate a wide range of distribution channels. We look forward to providing timely updates as these products are brought to market".

About Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

Founded in 2010, NSE operates a Safe Quality Food Level 2 certified food manufacturing facility just outside Vancouver, BC in Canada. The Company has established numerous healthy, functional foods under recognized brands such as Natera Sport™, Natera Hemp Foods, CHII, Elevate Me™ and Woods Wild Bar™, and most recently Natera Plant Based Foods, a line of delicious plant-based meat alternatives for the rapidly growing plant-based market segment.

The Company has a myriad of new products and line extensions under development that are approaching launch. NSE, through its joint venture Plasm Pharmaceutical, has been approved for conducting a phase 2 clinical trial approved by Health Canada for treatment of COVID-19.

NSE has also developed proprietary technologies for the extraction of high-demand, healthy omega 3 and 6 oils from hemp.

NSE contract manufacturers for healthy, functional food products and ingredients focusing on plant-based ingredients. The Company provides contract manufacturing services for many healthy food companies, private labeling a wide variety of nutritional food products destined for global healthy food markets.

