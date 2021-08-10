Unchained Labs stocks up on dry powder with $155M debt facility

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unchained Labs, the life sciences company that's all about getting biologics and gene therapy researchers the right tools for the job, today announced that it has closed a $155M debt facility with Midcap Financial and Golub Capital to support future acquisitions.

The debt facilities include a revolver, a term loan and a delayed draw term loan that allow the company to quickly access capital. Unchained now has access to well over $300M of debt and equity capital to expand the platform.