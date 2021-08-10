checkAd

Unchained Labs stocks up on dry powder with $155M debt facility

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
10.08.2021, 14:30  |  16   |   |   

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unchained Labs, the life sciences company that's all about getting biologics and gene therapy researchers the right tools for the job, today announced that it has closed a $155M debt facility with Midcap Financial and Golub Capital to support future acquisitions. 

Unchained Labs Logo

The debt facilities include a revolver, a term loan and a delayed draw term loan that allow the company to quickly access capital. Unchained now has access to well over $300M of debt and equity capital to expand the platform.

"Acquisitions have always been an important part of our growth strategy and we now stand ready to get aggressive and get big fast" said Tim Harkness, Founder and CEO of Unchained Labs.

About Unchained Labs
Here's the deal. We're all about helping biologics and gene therapy researchers break free from tools that just don't cut it. Unleashing problem-tackling products that make a huge difference in the real science they do every day. That's our mantra, our promise and we own it. We're located in Pleasanton, CA and can be found online at www.unchainedlabs.com.

Contact:
Taegen Clary
VP of Marketing, Unchained Labs
taegen.clary@unchainedlabs.com
925.587.9806

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/546846/UNCHAINED_LABS_Logo.jpg




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Unchained Labs stocks up on dry powder with $155M debt facility PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Unchained Labs, the life sciences company that's all about getting biologics and gene therapy researchers the right tools for the job, today announced that it has closed a $155M debt facility with …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ongoing COVID-19 Crisis to Drive Healthcare Packaging Market to Serve High Volumes of Medical ...
Increase in Demand for Treatment of Venous Thromboembolism to Boost Global Unfractionated Heparin ...
Infinite Strikes 'Gold' At The Royal Mint
Neurostimulation Devices Market To Reach USD 12620 Million By The End of 2027 with a CAGR of 11.3% ...
Global FGFR Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptor Inhibitor Drug Market Size Forecast Clinical Insight ...
Hänssler Group Achieves Great Reproducibility of ESD Performance and Dimensional Accuracy Using ...
Frosted Cake is Launching their Revolutionary Deflationary Token for the Masses
Acteev to Launch Performance Textiles at 2021 Outdoor Retailer Summer Expo
iAM Capital Italia 1 Fund completed the purchase of a 22,357sqm real estate portfolio in Milan and ...
Bathtub Market to Reach $8.9 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 4.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research.
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
David Phillips appointed Head of UK and Investor Relations of Aker Carbon Capture
New world record 1 gigabyte blocks mined on the Bitcoin SV blockchain
Lumosa Therapeutics Announces Positive Results from LT3001 Phase 2a Clinical Trial in Acute ...
Creating the ultimate global resort & entertainment development team
Nano Crystalline Soft Magnetic Materials Make Inroads in Automotive Industry, Sales to Increase by 9.5% CAGR: Fact.MR
Yocova: Rehiring and retraining cockpit and cabin crews. This time it's personnel!
Titel
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...