Peninsula Health Forges New Model for Healthcare Delivery with Citrix and Logicalis

“The two challenges that were presented to us immediately were the need for remote working and delivering telehealth services,” said Warren Kulpa, Director, IT Infrastructure, Peninsula Health.

When COVID-19 began sweeping the globe, Australia was quick to lockdown. And Peninsula Health was equally quick to respond. With the help of Citrix 2021 Partner Innovation Award finalist Logicalis , the leading healthcare provider equipped its staff with the tools they needed to work from home and soon after, rolled out Telehealth services to ensure they could continue to serve patients without missing a beat using digital workspace solutions from Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

As a healthcare provider, time was of the essence in addressing them.

“We didn’t have the luxury of sitting down and thinking ‘what should we do?',” said Sam Psathas, Engagement Manager at Peninsula Health technology partner Logicalis, “We had to move fast.”

And Psathas knew that with Citrix, they could.

Modernizing IT Infrastructure to Support Remote Work

“The hospital itself didn’t have the infrastructure to support that huge uplift in remote working,” he said.

To remedy the problem, Psathas and his team turned to Citrix Cloud services.

“It was the perfect solution because we were able to size it to fit the number of users the hospital had on day one and then expand that out fairly rapidly over time,” he said. “We went live with actual users on the system in just three weeks.”

With Citrix Cloud services, IT organizations can rapidly deploy secure digital workspaces while placing their sensitive app, desktop and data resources on any cloud or hybrid cloud. And this is exactly what Peninsula Health did.

“Any application that a staff member or clinician requires to do their role is delivered through the Citrix platform,” Kulpa said.

Fueling New Services to Enhance Patient Care

With its team equipped to work anywhere, anytime from any device, Peninsula Health set to work on the next challenge it faced.

“It became a very immediate question of how we could get technology that would allow us to safely and securely interact with patients,” said Alison Watts, Operations Director, Peninsula Health.

Again, the answer was Citrix. The digital workspace Logicalis helped Peninsula Health build using Citrix as the foundation provides:

Reliable access to the work resources employees require to collaborate and get work done anywhere – in the office, at home, or on the go

Contextual security to ensure corporate and personal information remains safe across any device or location

A shared environment to streamline execution, enhance collaboration, and ensure equitable access and sharing of information for all teammates, regardless of where they are working

And Peninsula Health used it to quickly enable what it sees as the future of healthcare delivery.