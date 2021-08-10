Walmart to Host Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call on August 17, 2021

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) today announced it will hold a live conference call with the Investment Community at 7 a.m. CDT on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, to discuss the company’s second quarter earnings results for fiscal year 2022. Doug McMillon, president and chief executive officer, and Brett Biggs, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will host the call to discuss the results and answer questions.

The event will be webcast live and accessible by logging onto https://corporate.walmart.com/newsroom/financial-events and selecting the Second Quarter Earnings Release event. The webcast will be archived and available beginning at approximately noon CDT on Aug. 17.