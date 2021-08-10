checkAd

Walmart to Host Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call on August 17, 2021

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) today announced it will hold a live conference call with the Investment Community at 7 a.m. CDT on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, to discuss the company’s second quarter earnings results for fiscal year 2022. Doug McMillon, president and chief executive officer, and Brett Biggs, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will host the call to discuss the results and answer questions.

The event will be webcast live and accessible by logging onto https://corporate.walmart.com/newsroom/financial-events and selecting the Second Quarter Earnings Release event. The webcast will be archived and available beginning at approximately noon CDT on Aug. 17.

The company will release its second quarter earnings results and related materials at 6 a.m. CDT on Aug. 17.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 220 million customers and members visit approximately 10,500 stores and clubs under 48 banners in 24 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2021 revenue of $559 billion, Walmart employs over 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at twitter.com/walmart.

