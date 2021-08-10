Oblong Expands Board with Appointment of Two New Directors

Mr. Blumberg will serve on the Audit and Nominating Committees and Ms. Meredith will serve on the Compensation and Nominating Committees. Following the appointments, the board of Oblong will be comprised of five directors, four of whom are independent.

“We are extremely fortunate to add these two highly-talented and successful professionals to our board,” stated Pete Holst, Oblong CEO. “Matt and Debby have demonstrated strategic thought leadership in their current and previous roles, and each brings a unique and well-rounded skill set to our board that will be immensely helpful as we accelerate our business and take steps towards commercializing a cloud-based offering in the rapidly expanding collaboration market. We are very confident they will provide valuable guidance and serve our shareholders well.”

Matt Blumberg

Mr. Blumberg is the Co-Founder and CEO of Bolster, an on-demand executive talent marketplace that helps accelerate companies’ growth by connecting them with experienced, highly vetted executives for interim, fractional, advisory, project-based or board roles. He also co-founded and currently serves as Chairman of Path Forward.ORG, a nonprofit organization on a mission to empower people to restart their careers after time spent focused on caregiving, working with more than 60 companies including Apple, Amazon, Wal-Mart, Intuit, Campbell’s Soup, PayPal, Verizon and Oracle. Matt is also an author and frequent public speaker. He was recognized as one of New York’s 100 most influential technology leaders by the Silicon Alley Insider in 2008, was one of Crain’s New York Top Entrepreneurs in 2012 and an Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year finalist in 2012. He has served as a board member of numerous corporate, nonprofit and community organizations. Matt attended Princeton University where he graduated Summa Cum Laude with an A.B. in Urban Planning in 1992.