checkAd

Oblong Expands Board with Appointment of Two New Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.08.2021, 14:30  |  25   |   |   

Oblong, Inc. (Nasdaq: OBLG) (“Oblong” or the “Company”), the award-winning maker of multi-stream collaboration solutions, today announced its board of directors has appointed Matt Blumberg and Debby Meredith to serve as independent directors, effective August 16, 2021.

Mr. Blumberg will serve on the Audit and Nominating Committees and Ms. Meredith will serve on the Compensation and Nominating Committees. Following the appointments, the board of Oblong will be comprised of five directors, four of whom are independent.

“We are extremely fortunate to add these two highly-talented and successful professionals to our board,” stated Pete Holst, Oblong CEO. “Matt and Debby have demonstrated strategic thought leadership in their current and previous roles, and each brings a unique and well-rounded skill set to our board that will be immensely helpful as we accelerate our business and take steps towards commercializing a cloud-based offering in the rapidly expanding collaboration market. We are very confident they will provide valuable guidance and serve our shareholders well.”

Matt Blumberg

Mr. Blumberg is the Co-Founder and CEO of Bolster, an on-demand executive talent marketplace that helps accelerate companies’ growth by connecting them with experienced, highly vetted executives for interim, fractional, advisory, project-based or board roles. He also co-founded and currently serves as Chairman of Path Forward.ORG, a nonprofit organization on a mission to empower people to restart their careers after time spent focused on caregiving, working with more than 60 companies including Apple, Amazon, Wal-Mart, Intuit, Campbell’s Soup, PayPal, Verizon and Oracle. Matt is also an author and frequent public speaker. He was recognized as one of New York’s 100 most influential technology leaders by the Silicon Alley Insider in 2008, was one of Crain’s New York Top Entrepreneurs in 2012 and an Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year finalist in 2012. He has served as a board member of numerous corporate, nonprofit and community organizations. Matt attended Princeton University where he graduated Summa Cum Laude with an A.B. in Urban Planning in 1992.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Oblong Expands Board with Appointment of Two New Directors Oblong, Inc. (Nasdaq: OBLG) (“Oblong” or the “Company”), the award-winning maker of multi-stream collaboration solutions, today announced its board of directors has appointed Matt Blumberg and Debby Meredith to serve as independent directors, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
DISH Network Expected to Drop 112 TV Stations Impacting 3.5 Million Subscribers in 38% of the ...
Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration Grants Provisional Registration for Moderna’s ...
Box Board of Directors Highlights Changes Made to Drive Stockholder Value
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. and ...
Maxar Welcomes Colorado Governor Jared Polis and State Officials to Its Headquarters
Amazon and GoPro File Joint Lawsuit against Counterfeiters
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
McAfee Declares Special Dividend
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
Fastly Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Tilray Launches New Medical Cannabis Edibles in Canada
Hecla Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste