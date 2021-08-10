Montrose Environmental Group Publishes Inaugural ESG Report

“At Montrose, ESG excellence has been and remains core to how we operate and frame our decisions, because the environment is our business,” said Vijay Manthripragada, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Executive Director. “We are proud of our ESG accomplishments to-date and are excited to share them with you in this inaugural ESG report. We believe our business and financial success is inextricably tied to how well we take care of our people, our clients, and our communities – through our daily actions and our services, which include measuring and improving air quality and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, treating contaminated water and soil, and creating resources and energy from waste. We look forward to continued engagement with all our stakeholders, to improving on our ESG practices, and to positioning Montrose for long-term success.”

Montrose prepared its 2020 ESG Report under the direction of its ESG working group. This group evaluated ESG risks and opportunities based on the views held by its diverse stakeholders, leading ESG frameworks, and rating agencies to identify ESG factors that are relevant to Montrose’s business. Montrose’s ESG framework relied on aspects of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (“SASB”), the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (“TCFD”), and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs). Specifically, Montrose has aligned with six of the 17 UN SDGs focused on: Clean Water and Sanitation, Climate Action, Good Health and Well-Being, Decent Work and Economic Growth, Reduced Inequalities, and Industry, Innovation & Infrastructure.

Based on the assessment, the ESG working group identified the following ESG priorities that impact Montrose’s business and stakeholders:

Professional Integrity

Health and Safety

Talent Development

Diversity, Fairness, and Inclusion

Environmental Impact for Clients

Environmental Impact of Operations

Cybersecurity and Data Privacy

Corporate Governance

Portions of the ESG report are also dedicated to addressing the internal actions Montrose has taken and continues to take to support its employees and communities in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic. In a year of unprecedented challenges, Montrose recognizes that proactive incorporation of ESG considerations provides opportunities to make the Company stronger.

This report marks the beginning of Montrose’s ESG journey. It is an important milestone demonstrating Montrose’s efforts to serve its clients, employees, communities, and stockholders. As Montrose looks to the future, it remains committed to advancing and reporting on the progress of its ESG priorities through successive ESG reports.

Montrose’s 2020 ESG Report is available on the company’s websites at https://montrose-env.com/about/sustainability/

About Montrose

Montrose is a leading environmental services company focused on supporting commercial and government organizations as they deal with the challenges of today, and prepare for what’s coming tomorrow. With more than 2,000 employees across over 70 locations around the world, Montrose combines deep local knowledge with an integrated approach to design, engineering, and operations, enabling the Company to respond effectively and efficiently to the unique requirements of each project. From comprehensive air measurement and laboratory services to regulatory compliance, emergency response, permitting, engineering, and remediation, Montrose delivers innovative and practical solutions that keep its clients on top of their immediate needs – and well ahead of the strategic curve. For more information, visit www.montrose-env.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210810005326/en/