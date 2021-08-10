Retired Best Buy Transformation Executive, Sharon McCollam, Returns to Retail as Albertsons Companies New President and Chief Financial Officer
Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) today announced that Sharon McCollam will join the Company on September 7, 2021, as its President and Chief Financial Officer reporting to Vivek Sankaran, Albertsons Cos. Chief Executive Officer. McCollam will succeed Bob Dimond, who will be retiring and will remain with the Company as an advisor through February 2022 to ensure a seamless transition.
McCollam, 59, retired from Best Buy in 2016 where she served as Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative and Chief Financial Officer. She is broadly recognized as the co-pilot of Best Buy’s Renew Blue transformation, which has been regarded as one of the foremost omni-channel transformations in the retail sector. Prior to Best Buy, McCollam held several transformational leadership positions at Williams-Sonoma, Inc. from 2000 to 2012, including Chief Operating and Chief Financial Officer from 2006 to 2012. Since retiring from Best Buy, McCollam has served as a member of several corporate boards, including companies with a strong consumer, e-commerce, and healthcare presence.
As President and Chief Financial Officer of Albertsons Cos., McCollam will assume several leadership responsibilities, including finance, corporate strategy, information technology, supply chain operations, and property development, and will be involved in all aspects of the Company’s growth and transformation strategy. In addition to her proven financial leadership, McCollam brings broad retail and omni-channel operational expertise that will help accelerate the achievement of the Company’s goals.
“I am thrilled to have Sharon join the Albertsons team,” said Vivek Sankaran, Chief Executive Officer. “We are entering the next phase of our transformation, centered on building deeper relationships with customers through data, technology, and connected omni-channel solutions. Sharon has done just this throughout her career, helping to engineer multiple retail transformations, including the spectacular turnaround of Best Buy and the digital transformation at Williams-Sonoma. Sharon is well-known for her expertise in retail operations and digital growth strategies as well as her passion for building customer-centric cultures. I look forward to working closely with her to architect the evolution of our strategy and create value for all of our stakeholders.”
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare