Retired Best Buy Transformation Executive, Sharon McCollam, Returns to Retail as Albertsons Companies New President and Chief Financial Officer

Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) today announced that Sharon McCollam will join the Company on September 7, 2021, as its President and Chief Financial Officer reporting to Vivek Sankaran, Albertsons Cos. Chief Executive Officer. McCollam will succeed Bob Dimond, who will be retiring and will remain with the Company as an advisor through February 2022 to ensure a seamless transition.

McCollam, 59, retired from Best Buy in 2016 where she served as Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative and Chief Financial Officer. She is broadly recognized as the co-pilot of Best Buy’s Renew Blue transformation, which has been regarded as one of the foremost omni-channel transformations in the retail sector. Prior to Best Buy, McCollam held several transformational leadership positions at Williams-Sonoma, Inc. from 2000 to 2012, including Chief Operating and Chief Financial Officer from 2006 to 2012. Since retiring from Best Buy, McCollam has served as a member of several corporate boards, including companies with a strong consumer, e-commerce, and healthcare presence.