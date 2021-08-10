checkAd

Paymentus to Acquire Payveris, a Leading Provider of Money Movement Solutions for Financial Institutions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.08.2021, 14:30  |  43   |   |   

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (“Paymentus”) (NYSE:PAY), a leading provider of cloud-based bill payment technology solutions, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Payveris to accelerate its initiatives to serve financial institutions and expand the reach of Paymentus’ proprietary Instant Payment Network. Payveris is a leading provider of cloud-based software that enables over 265 banks and credit unions to modernize and simplify bill pay, person-to-person (P2P) and account-to-account (A2A) money movement and fraud prevention through a unified platform.

The acquisition reinforces Paymentus’ mission to be the modern bill payment ecosystem for all industries, including the many financial institutions that are still burdened by siloed point solutions for money movement. Payveris has a track record of efficiently displacing legacy payment systems and driving meaningful increases in consumer acquisition, engagement and retention for financial institutions.

The combination is expected to increase the addressable market opportunity for Paymentus’ existing solutions while also enhancing Payveris’ MoveMoneySM platform with real-time capabilities, enhanced electronic bill presentment and additional payment options for banks, credit unions and financial institutions of all sizes.

“We started our relationship with Payveris as a multi-faceted partnership and it quickly became apparent that their technology and team are best-in-class and would be incredibly additive to our platform and mission,” said Dushyant Sharma, Paymentus’ President and CEO. “This acquisition not only accelerates our ability to disrupt the legacy bill pay paradigm, but also helps us deliver greater value to our billers, strategic partners and financial institutions. We are looking forward to having the Payveris team join Paymentus’ fast growing team.”

After the acquisition closes, Paymentus will provide Payveris’ bank and credit union clients access to the Instant Payment Network, expanding their clients’ network reach. Paymentus will also offer Payveris clients who service loans its omni-channel bill presentment and payment platform to modernize their loan payment operations. In addition, Payveris’ bank and credit union clients will be able to offer the Paymentus platform to their business and commercial clients that have bills that need to be presented and paid.

Seite 1 von 4
Paymentus Holdings Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Paymentus to Acquire Payveris, a Leading Provider of Money Movement Solutions for Financial Institutions Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (“Paymentus”) (NYSE:PAY), a leading provider of cloud-based bill payment technology solutions, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Payveris to accelerate its initiatives to serve financial …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
DISH Network Expected to Drop 112 TV Stations Impacting 3.5 Million Subscribers in 38% of the ...
Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration Grants Provisional Registration for Moderna’s ...
Box Board of Directors Highlights Changes Made to Drive Stockholder Value
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. and ...
Maxar Welcomes Colorado Governor Jared Polis and State Officials to Its Headquarters
Amazon and GoPro File Joint Lawsuit against Counterfeiters
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
McAfee Declares Special Dividend
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
Fastly Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Tilray Launches New Medical Cannabis Edibles in Canada
Hecla Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14.07.21Paymentus to Release Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Results on August 10, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten