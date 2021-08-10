Paymentus to Acquire Payveris, a Leading Provider of Money Movement Solutions for Financial Institutions

The acquisition reinforces Paymentus’ mission to be the modern bill payment ecosystem for all industries, including the many financial institutions that are still burdened by siloed point solutions for money movement. Payveris has a track record of efficiently displacing legacy payment systems and driving meaningful increases in consumer acquisition, engagement and retention for financial institutions.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (“Paymentus”) (NYSE:PAY), a leading provider of cloud-based bill payment technology solutions, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Payveris to accelerate its initiatives to serve financial institutions and expand the reach of Paymentus’ proprietary Instant Payment Network. Payveris is a leading provider of cloud-based software that enables over 265 banks and credit unions to modernize and simplify bill pay, person-to-person (P2P) and account-to-account (A2A) money movement and fraud prevention through a unified platform.

The combination is expected to increase the addressable market opportunity for Paymentus’ existing solutions while also enhancing Payveris’ MoveMoneySM platform with real-time capabilities, enhanced electronic bill presentment and additional payment options for banks, credit unions and financial institutions of all sizes.

“We started our relationship with Payveris as a multi-faceted partnership and it quickly became apparent that their technology and team are best-in-class and would be incredibly additive to our platform and mission,” said Dushyant Sharma, Paymentus’ President and CEO. “This acquisition not only accelerates our ability to disrupt the legacy bill pay paradigm, but also helps us deliver greater value to our billers, strategic partners and financial institutions. We are looking forward to having the Payveris team join Paymentus’ fast growing team.”

After the acquisition closes, Paymentus will provide Payveris’ bank and credit union clients access to the Instant Payment Network, expanding their clients’ network reach. Paymentus will also offer Payveris clients who service loans its omni-channel bill presentment and payment platform to modernize their loan payment operations. In addition, Payveris’ bank and credit union clients will be able to offer the Paymentus platform to their business and commercial clients that have bills that need to be presented and paid.