checkAd

Lincoln Financial Group Announces Expiration and Final Results of Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for Outstanding Capital Securities

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.08.2021, 14:30  |  61   |   |   

Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) (the “Company,” “we” or “our”) announced today that, as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on August 9, 2021 (the “expiration date”) the aggregate principal amount of each series of capital securities listed in the table below previously issued by the Company had been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn. The Company is making this announcement in connection with its previously announced offers to exchange all validly tendered and accepted capital securities of such series for a like principal amount of new subordinated notes, and the related consent solicitations to amend the indentures governing the capital securities (together, the “exchange offers”).

A registration statement on Form S-4 relating to the issuance of the subordinated notes was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on July 7, 2021 and was declared effective on August 5, 2021. The exchange offers were made pursuant to the terms and conditions set forth in the Company’s final prospectus, dated as of August 5, 2021 (the “prospectus”). Capitalized terms used but not defined herein have the meanings set forth in the prospectus.

The Company was advised by Global Bondholder Services Corporation, as the information agent and the exchange agent for the exchange offers, that as of the expiration date, the aggregate principal amounts of the capital securities specified in the rightmost column in the table below were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn with respect to the exchange offers:

Capital Securities to be Exchanged

Aggregate
Principal

Amount
Outstanding

Subordinated Notes to be Issued

Principal Amount of Capital Securities
Tendered as of the Original Expiration
Date (% of Aggregate Principal Amount
Outstanding)

7.00%(1) Capital Securities due 2066
(CUSIP 534187 AS8)
(the “2066 Capital Securities”)

$722,527,000

Floating Rate(2) Subordinated Notes
due 2066 (CUSIP 534187 BN8)
(the “Subordinated Notes due 2066”)

$562,034,000 (77.79%)

6.05%(1) Capital Securities due 2067
(CUSIP 534187 AU3)

(the “2067 Capital Securities”)

$490,710,000

Seite 1 von 7
Lincoln National Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lincoln Financial Group Announces Expiration and Final Results of Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for Outstanding Capital Securities Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) (the “Company,” “we” or “our”) announced today that, as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on August 9, 2021 (the “expiration date”) the aggregate principal amount of each series of capital securities listed in the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
DISH Network Expected to Drop 112 TV Stations Impacting 3.5 Million Subscribers in 38% of the ...
Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration Grants Provisional Registration for Moderna’s ...
Box Board of Directors Highlights Changes Made to Drive Stockholder Value
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. and ...
Maxar Welcomes Colorado Governor Jared Polis and State Officials to Its Headquarters
Amazon and GoPro File Joint Lawsuit against Counterfeiters
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
McAfee Declares Special Dividend
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
Fastly Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Tilray Launches New Medical Cannabis Edibles in Canada
Hecla Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:00 UhrLincoln Financial Network’s Ed Walters Recognized as Leader in Diversity and Inclusion
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21Lincoln Financial Group Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21AM Best Assigns Indicative Issue Credit Ratings to Lincoln National Corporation’s Subordinated Notes
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.21Lincoln Financial Group Expands YourPath Target Date Suite to Include Protected Lifetime Income
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21Gold Medal Strategy: Does Your Financial Fitness Put You on the Podium?
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21Lincoln Financial Securities Announces Partnership With AIMCOR EIG
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21Lincoln Financial Group Earns Sixth Consecutive 100% Score on Disability Equality Index
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten