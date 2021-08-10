Lincoln Financial Group Announces Expiration and Final Results of Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for Outstanding Capital Securities

Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) (the “Company,” “we” or “our”) announced today that, as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on August 9, 2021 (the “expiration date”) the aggregate principal amount of each series of capital securities listed in the table below previously issued by the Company had been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn. The Company is making this announcement in connection with its previously announced offers to exchange all validly tendered and accepted capital securities of such series for a like principal amount of new subordinated notes, and the related consent solicitations to amend the indentures governing the capital securities (together, the “exchange offers”).

A registration statement on Form S-4 relating to the issuance of the subordinated notes was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on July 7, 2021 and was declared effective on August 5, 2021. The exchange offers were made pursuant to the terms and conditions set forth in the Company’s final prospectus, dated as of August 5, 2021 (the “prospectus”). Capitalized terms used but not defined herein have the meanings set forth in the prospectus.