Lincoln Financial Group Announces Expiration and Final Results of Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for Outstanding Capital Securities
Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) (the “Company,” “we” or “our”) announced today that, as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on August 9, 2021 (the “expiration date”) the aggregate principal amount of each series of capital securities listed in the table below previously issued by the Company had been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn. The Company is making this announcement in connection with its previously announced offers to exchange all validly tendered and accepted capital securities of such series for a like principal amount of new subordinated notes, and the related consent solicitations to amend the indentures governing the capital securities (together, the “exchange offers”).
A registration statement on Form S-4 relating to the issuance of the subordinated notes was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on July 7, 2021 and was declared effective on August 5, 2021. The exchange offers were made pursuant to the terms and conditions set forth in the Company’s final prospectus, dated as of August 5, 2021 (the “prospectus”). Capitalized terms used but not defined herein have the meanings set forth in the prospectus.
The Company was advised by Global Bondholder Services Corporation, as the information agent and the exchange agent for the exchange offers, that as of the expiration date, the aggregate principal amounts of the capital securities specified in the rightmost column in the table below were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn with respect to the exchange offers:
|
Capital Securities to be Exchanged
|
Aggregate
Amount
|
Subordinated Notes to be Issued
|
Principal Amount of Capital Securities
|
7.00%(1) Capital Securities due 2066
|
$722,527,000
|
Floating Rate(2) Subordinated Notes
|
$562,034,000 (77.79%)
|
6.05%(1) Capital Securities due 2067
(the “2067 Capital Securities”)
|
$490,710,000
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare