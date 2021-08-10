checkAd

Everbridge Launches Next Generation of Its Industry-Leading CareConverge and HipaaBridge Healthcare Solutions to Improve Secure Clinical Collaboration

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced the next generation of its best-in-class CareConverge and HipaaBridge secure clinical collaboration healthcare solutions. Featuring new real-time, secure collaboration tools, Everbridge CareConverge addresses the unique workflows and requirements of hospitals and healthcare systems, whether daily, non-emergent, or high-acuity emergent clinical cases. Highly scalable, reliable and secure, CareConverge provides an instant way to connect all members of a patient’s care team through a single unified platform.

Everbridge Launches Next Generation of Its Industry-Leading CareConverge and HipaaBridge Healthcare Solutions to Improve Secure Clinical Collaboration (Graphic: Business Wire)

Everbridge will exhibit this week at the HIMSS21 Global Health Conference. Please visit booth #7101 to receive a live demonstration of Everbridge’s new CareConverge solution and to hear testimonials from today’s leading healthcare organizations. Everbridge experts will be onsite to showcase the latest innovations for building hospital resilience, creating safer hospital environments, and enhancing the patient experience. Learn more by attending the following in-booth presentations on Tuesday, August 10th and Wednesday, August 11th:

  • 11-11:30 a.m. PT: Balancing the Patient Experience with Hospital Resilience
  • 2-2:30 p.m. PT: Innovations Shaping the Future of Healthcare Delivery and the Connected Healthcare System

“CareConverge has provided our program with a cutting-edge process for STEMI team activation,” said Seth I. Sokol, M.D., FSCAI, Director, Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory, NYC Health + Hospitals Jacobi Medical Center. “In addition to seamless activation of the on-call team, it allows real-time HIPAA communication via secure text/image sending between the activation site and team. This has been extremely effective and efficient in facilitating clinical and logistical coordination leading to better response times and patient outcomes.”

