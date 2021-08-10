Everbridge Launches Next Generation of Its Industry-Leading CareConverge and HipaaBridge Healthcare Solutions to Improve Secure Clinical Collaboration

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced the next generation of its best-in-class CareConverge and HipaaBridge secure clinical collaboration healthcare solutions. Featuring new real-time, secure collaboration tools, Everbridge CareConverge addresses the unique workflows and requirements of hospitals and healthcare systems, whether daily, non-emergent, or high-acuity emergent clinical cases. Highly scalable, reliable and secure, CareConverge provides an instant way to connect all members of a patient’s care team through a single unified platform.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210810005606/en/