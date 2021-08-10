Ideal Power to Present at August 2021 Conferences

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ideal Power Inc. (Nasdaq: IPWR), pioneering the development and commercialization of highly efficient and broadly patented B-TRAN bi-directional power switches, today announced its participation in two August 2021 investor conferences. Dan Brdar, President and Chief Executive Officer and Tim Burns, Chief Financial officer, will present and hold meetings with investors at the following conferences:



Q3 Virtual Investor Summit

Presentation Date: Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Presentation Time: 11:00 a.m. EDT

Webcast: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_alliN6RlSvGGa4giKcgYxQ

Meeting availability: August 17th; August 18th in the morning