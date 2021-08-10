checkAd

EF Hutton Appoints Wall Street Veterans Laura Hickman and Chris Barkaukas as Co-Heads of Family Office and Managing Directors, Institutional Sales

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.08.2021, 14:30  |   |   |   

NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – EF Hutton announced today the appointments of Laura Hickman and Chris Barkauskas as Co-Heads of Family Office and Managing Directors, Institutional Sales.

Laura Hickman, Co-Head of Family Office and Managing Director, Institutional Sales, joins EF Hutton from JMP Securities where she served as Managing Director of Institutional Sales and the Co-Director of the Family Office Group. Mrs. Hickman’s highly successful career has been rooted in founding, fostering, and cultivating client relationships ranging from large institutional investors to private family capital. She has vast product knowledge across multiple sectors as well as public and private capital raise transaction experience. In addition to co-founding the Family Office Group at JMP Securities with Chris Barkauskas, Mrs. Hickman has over 14 years of Wall Street experience. Mrs. Hickman is a graduate of Boston College and holds a Bachelor of Science from the Carroll School of Management. 

Chris Barkauskas, who co-founded with Laura Hickman the Family Office Group of JMP Securities, brings over 25 years of Wall Street experience to EF Hutton, where he will serve as Co-Head of Family Office and Managing Director, Institutional Sales. With over two decades of transaction experience at bulge bracket and boutique firms including Bank of America and Cowen & Company, combined with his market intelligence, Mr. Barkauskas serves as a trusted resource and advisor for an extensive roster of clients.  His clients include many of the largest and most sophisticated US and global investors. Mr. Barkauskas is a graduate of Franklin & Marshall College and holds a Bachelor of Arts.  Additionally, he attended The London School of Economics, and Univerzita Karlova in Prague, Czech Republic.

“We welcome Laura and Chris to direct our Family Office division at EF Hutton. With the extraordinary growth of family offices over the past two decades, sophisticated investors demand exemplary market intelligence, investment agility, top-tier personal service and only the best for wealth growth, management, and asset protection. With Laura and Chris, we hired highly experienced bankers who will take our Family Office Team to new levels of success,” stated Joseph T. Rallo, Chief Executive Officer of EF Hutton. 

