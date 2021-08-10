checkAd

TOMI Receives Order For iHP Custom Engineered System From Major Pharmaceutical Company in Europe

FREDERICK, Md., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination, utilizing its premier Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) platform through its SteraMist products, has secured a project to install an iHP Custom Engineered System (CES) for a major pharmaceutical company in Europe.

Annually, TOMI submits multiple proposals to global pharmaceutical companies for custom installations of TOMI’s solutions for their manufacturing facilities. As COVID restrictions subside, proposals and projects that were put on hold due to the pandemic have started to resume.

The system will be used for sterilization of the filling room and adjacent personnel airlocks, including Restricted Access Barrier Systems (RABS) of both the filling machines and power feeding systems, all of which must meet the European cGMP requirements. With a projected completion date in the fourth quarter of 2021, the installation is anticipated to be TOMI’s most intelligent system to date, due to the advanced software programming required for operation.

“We were pleased to work with one of TOMI’s original international partners to secure this opportunity. The successful completion of this project will represent a significant opportunity to further develop our relationship with this major pharmaceutical company which has multiple Life Science campuses worldwide,” commented Elissa J. (E.J.) Shane, Chief Operating Officer of TOMI.

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world 

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT solution utilizes a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a fog of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP). Represented by the SteraMist brand of products, iHP produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.

