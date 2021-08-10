TOMI Receives Order For iHP Custom Engineered System From Major Pharmaceutical Company in Europe

Annually, TOMI submits multiple proposals to global pharmaceutical companies for custom installations of TOMI’s solutions for their manufacturing facilities. As COVID restrictions subside, proposals and projects that were put on hold due to the pandemic have started to resume.

FREDERICK, Md., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination, utilizing its premier Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) platform through its SteraMist products, has secured a project to install an iHP Custom Engineered System (CES) for a major pharmaceutical company in Europe.

The system will be used for sterilization of the filling room and adjacent personnel airlocks, including Restricted Access Barrier Systems (RABS) of both the filling machines and power feeding systems, all of which must meet the European cGMP requirements. With a projected completion date in the fourth quarter of 2021, the installation is anticipated to be TOMI’s most intelligent system to date, due to the advanced software programming required for operation.

“We were pleased to work with one of TOMI’s original international partners to secure this opportunity. The successful completion of this project will represent a significant opportunity to further develop our relationship with this major pharmaceutical company which has multiple Life Science campuses worldwide,” commented Elissa J. (E.J.) Shane, Chief Operating Officer of TOMI.

