Intellinetics Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call

COLUMBUS, OH, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCQB: INLX) will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results for the second quarter of 2021 on Monday, August 16, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



The conference call can be accessed by dialing +1 929 205 6099 and providing passcode 87041549372#. If you are unable to participate during the live call, a replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the call through August 31, 2021. To listen to the replay, the call will be archived on the company's website at https://www.intellinetics.com/company-news/.