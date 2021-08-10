IFBC Exhibiting at the DJ Times Event at the Hard Rock Hotel in Atlantic City

IFBC is now at the DJ Times Event, scheduled August 10th at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, NJ, represented by New York Entertainment LTD exhibit 10x10 booth 300 to distribute and promote the Dino Luzzi Energy Drink www.ifbcorp.com .

The global B2B trade show market was valued at 34.4 billion in US dollars in 2019 and by 2023, is expected to surpass 40 billion.

This trade show is part of our marketing strategy to showcase our product, to network with other businesses and potential partners, to increase brand awareness and drive sales. Now that most businesses have reopened we feel it is important to enhance our product knowledge with trade fairs, digital marketing channels, and business-to-business strategies.

Over six thousand people are expected to visit this event possibly giving us the opportunity to establish our company as an industry leader, and share what sets us apart from our competitors, and, to showcase the benefits of our energy drink with a clear brief message, to reinforce with our current customers their loyalty and retention as well as to boost incremental and repeated sales, continuing improving awareness in our target market.

IFBC’s determined on-going efforts to grow the business through the cultivation of new relationships, preservation and existing goodwill, with the exploration of new and untapped markets, has strengthened those bonds with loyal and devoted supporters which is now been reflected on the company second quarter financials showing an increase of 30% in sales from the previous quarter.

The company is now looking to increase their marketing efforts in the US having recently gained clients in Virginia – Providence, Rhode Island – Maryland and Florida after establishing itself in New York State.

We have exceeded over a thousand clients and keep expanding thanks to the loyalty and efforts of our clients.

The company is also offering people to join our sales forces giving the opportunity to everyone to become an affiliate joining the company through our subsidiary website www.dinoluzzi.net

