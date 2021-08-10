BOSS Revolution Partners with Columbus Crew Captain Jonathan Mensah

Through the partnership, Jonathan will support IDT’s BOSS Revolution brand -- including its international money transfer, voice calling and mobile top-up services -- as spokesperson and ambassador in its advertising campaigns. He will be featured across broadcast, print, and digital media, and will endorse BOSS Revolution across his digital fanbase.

NEWARK, N.J., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), a global provider of communications and payment services, today announced a partnership with professional soccer player Jonathan Mensah. Jonathan is a renowned defender and team captain for Major League Soccer’s (MLS) Columbus Crew. He has twice represented Ghana on its national team in the World Cup and is a beloved figure in the sport.

Because of his personal experiences as both an immigrant to the United States from Ghana and as a long-time BOSS Revolution customer, Jonathan is ideally suited to connect with members of immigrant communities throughout the U.S. including those from Africa and those who share his love of soccer.

“I’m proud to use my voice to help spread awareness of BOSS Revolution,” Jonathan Mensah said. “Like many others, my family remains connected thanks to BOSS Revolution. My family and I trust BOSS Revolution’s voice calling, money transfer and mobile-top up services to help us stay close across borders and oceans, no matter where we are.”

Jonathan’s path to the Columbus Crew highlights the opportunities the United States offers immigrants from all over the globe. Jonathan grew up in Accra, Ghana and learned to play soccer on sand fields while his father worked in the mines. He dreamed of becoming a professional soccer player and played for teams all around the world before joining the Columbus Crew in 2017.

“We are proud to welcome Jonathan to the BOSS Revolution family. His selection as the Crew’s captain and his charitable work helping underprivileged youth in his native Ghana speak to his outstanding character and concern for others,” said Shmuel Jonas, CEO of IDT. “Jonathan’s personal story is uniquely powerful, but it has much in common with other immigrants to the U.S. including their dedication, hard work and desire to attain a better life here while staying close to family and friends back home.”

“Our flagship BOSS Revolution offerings primarily serve immigrant communities,” Mr. Jonas added. “Jonathan’s personal experience using BOSS Revolution to stay in touch with his family enables him to speak from the heart about the value of our services to immigrant families.”

About IDT Corporation:

IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) is a global provider of fintech, cloud communications and traditional communications services. We make it easier for families to connect, support and share across international borders. We also enable businesses to transact and communicate with their customers with enhanced intelligence and insight.

Our BOSS Revolution branded money transfer , mobile top-up and international calling services make sending money and speaking with friends and family around the world convenient and reliable. National Retail Solutions ’ (NRS) point-of-sale retail network enables independent retailers to operate and process transactions more effectively while providing advertisers and consumer marketers with unprecedented reach into underserved consumer markets. net2phone ’s unified communications as a service solution provides businesses with intelligently integrated cloud communications and collaboration solutions across channels and devices. Our IDT Carrier Services and IDT Express wholesale offerings enable communications companies to provision and manage international voice and SMS services.

