mPhase Names Industry Veteran Luis Buentello as Chief Human Resource Officer

A recognized leader in HR practices, he is also active in teaching, both as an Adjunct Professor at Villanova University’s Graduate Program in Human Resources Development and as an Adjunct Faculty member at the University of Maryland. A former Executive Board Member with the Northern Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, he currently operates one of the few Hispanic and veteran-owned search firms with both national and global capabilities. His prior experience includes manufacturing as a Plant Superintendent for Alcoa, followed by more than a decade of senior and executive Vice President HR positions with Universal Lighting Technologies and Panasonic Lighting Americas.

Gaithersburg, MD, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: XDSL) (“mPhase” or the “Company”) a technology company developing the mPower 5G-enhanced electric vehicle (EV) charging network and consumer engagement platform, announced it has hired industry veteran Luis Buentello as Chief Human Resource Officer to help manage the Company’s planned expansion program. Mr. Buentello is President and Owner of Beacon Associates, LLC, a global HR consulting and executive search firm. As a global HR executive with over 20 years experience, he has worked with large private and public multi-national companies, with particular expertise in manufacturing and onsite assignments in foreign geographies.

“We have a major expansion program in development that will be international in scope, so having someone of Luis’s caliber onboard will be essential,” explained mPhase CEO Anshu Bhatnagar. “Luis will assist us in our current executive and key hire searches, while also helping to develop our internal HR model and programs. His international experience gives us an added level of confidence in our ability to successfully expand our business into new geographies. The timing could not be better, as we are actively working to fill some important technology and operational positions that will be essential to our near-term growth strategy in 2021.”

About mPhase Technologies

mPhase is an emerging EV-centric technology company focused on consumer engagement using data analytics and artificial intelligence to create a monetizable link between consumers and retailers at opportunistic times and places. The Company is currently building a connected ecosystem of EV charging, 5G internet connectivity and software solutions that optimize consumer engagement within the framework of a SaaS/TaaS model. Branded under the mPower name, this ecosystem will empower the way people shop, dine, fuel and interact with the world to create a richer life experience. The mPower ecosystem is tailored to each individual’s tastes and needs, with particular emphasis on empowering tomorrow’s green consumer. mPhase also has data driven business units generating recurring revenue outside of its consumer ecosystem, in addition to legacy nanobattery technology and a related patent portfolio that are slated for future development. Additional information can be found at the mPhase website, www.mphasetech.com. Please follow us on twitter: @mPhase_Tech for the latest updates.