checkAd

mPhase Names Industry Veteran Luis Buentello as Chief Human Resource Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.08.2021, 14:30  |  38   |   |   

Gaithersburg, MD, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: XDSL) (“mPhase” or the “Company”) a technology company developing the mPower 5G-enhanced electric vehicle (EV) charging network and consumer engagement platform, announced it has hired industry veteran Luis Buentello as Chief Human Resource Officer to help manage the Company’s planned expansion program. Mr. Buentello is President and Owner of Beacon Associates, LLC, a global HR consulting and executive search firm. As a global HR executive with over 20 years experience, he has worked with large private and public multi-national companies, with particular expertise in manufacturing and onsite assignments in foreign geographies.

A recognized leader in HR practices, he is also active in teaching, both as an Adjunct Professor at Villanova University’s Graduate Program in Human Resources Development and as an Adjunct Faculty member at the University of Maryland. A former Executive Board Member with the Northern Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, he currently operates one of the few Hispanic and veteran-owned search firms with both national and global capabilities. His prior experience includes manufacturing as a Plant Superintendent for Alcoa, followed by more than a decade of senior and executive Vice President HR positions with Universal Lighting Technologies and Panasonic Lighting Americas.

“We have a major expansion program in development that will be international in scope, so having someone of Luis’s caliber onboard will be essential,” explained mPhase CEO Anshu Bhatnagar. “Luis will assist us in our current executive and key hire searches, while also helping to develop our internal HR model and programs. His international experience gives us an added level of confidence in our ability to successfully expand our business into new geographies. The timing could not be better, as we are actively working to fill some important technology and operational positions that will be essential to our near-term growth strategy in 2021.”

About mPhase Technologies

mPhase is an emerging EV-centric technology company focused on consumer engagement using data analytics and artificial intelligence to create a monetizable link between consumers and retailers at opportunistic times and places. The Company is currently building a connected ecosystem of EV charging, 5G internet connectivity and software solutions that optimize consumer engagement within the framework of a SaaS/TaaS model. Branded under the mPower name, this ecosystem will empower the way people shop, dine, fuel and interact with the world to create a richer life experience. The mPower ecosystem is tailored to each individual’s tastes and needs, with particular emphasis on empowering tomorrow’s green consumer. mPhase also has data driven business units generating recurring revenue outside of its consumer ecosystem, in addition to legacy nanobattery technology and a related patent portfolio that are slated for future development. Additional information can be found at the mPhase website, www.mphasetech.com. Please follow us on twitter: @mPhase_Tech for the latest updates.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

mPhase Names Industry Veteran Luis Buentello as Chief Human Resource Officer Gaithersburg, MD, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: XDSL) (“mPhase” or the “Company”) a technology company developing the mPower 5G-enhanced electric vehicle (EV) charging network and consumer engagement …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Hexagon Purus ASA: Results for the second quarter 2021
Novo Nordisk A/S: Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons on 5 August 2021
3D Systems Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Eldorado Gold Announces the Sale of Tocantinzinho to G Mining Ventures
NSAV ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF CRYPTOCURRENCY EXCHANGE
Osisko Development Provides Corporate Update and Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Sorrento Unveils Overview of Its MultiValent mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program
Hudbay Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
LIXTE BIOTECHNOLOGY’S LB-100 ELICITS ANTI- TUMOR ACTIVITY IN SMALL LUNG CANCER MODELS BY UNIQUE ...
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS: GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended July 31, 2021
SPX Announces Acquisition of Enterprise Control Systems Ltd; Expands and Strengthens SPX’s ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
ThreeD Capital Inc. Completes $400,000 Investment into DeFi Yield Technologies Inc.
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board