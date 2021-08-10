checkAd

Corning’s High-Performance Cellular Solutions to Enable Reliable 5G Connection Indoors

10.08.2021, 14:30  |  33   |   |   

Next-generation Everon mmWave solutions simplify deployment in small- and mid-sized venues, including offices, schools, and hospitals

CORNING, N.Y., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) today introduced new high-performance cellular solutions designed to help network operators bring reliable 5G connection indoors with small-cell radio nodes that are easy to install and cost-effective to operate.

5G capabilities are at the forefront of enabling the world’s most advanced connectivity and unrivalled network speeds. Today, 80% of mobile traffic originates or terminates indoors, and some 5G frequencies do not penetrate physical barriers, such as walls, as well as 4G/LTE frequencies. With the demand on bandwidth intensifying, network operators will require reliable systems that bring 5G indoors.

Corning's Everon mmWave indoor small-cell systems are designed to deliver 5G-ready coverage in high-density environments – including office buildings, factories, hotels, hospitals, and classrooms – where large amounts of data must be managed and transmitted. These systems are designed to operate at commonly used frequencies, including 28 GHz and 39 GHz, for carrier networks and enterprise network operators who are looking to bring reliable 5G connectivity indoors.

“As more people return to offices, college campuses, hotels, and other highly concentrated environments, Corning's mmWave indoor small-cell systems are critical to meeting the growing demand for reliable 5G connectivity,” said Marc Bolick, vice president and wireless business leader, Corning Optical Communications. “Corning is working side by side with our customers to help them capture and realize the opportunities of 5G.”

The new in-building cellular products are part of Corning's Everon Network Solutions, a new suite of optical network components for enterprise deployment. Corning will launch additional products in the Everon portfolio in the coming months.

For more on the new mmWave radios or to connect with a Corning representative about availability, visit the Everon Network Solutions page. For more on Corning and 5G, visit our 5G resource center.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts or information and contain words such as “will,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “see,” “would,” and “target” and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and include estimates and assumptions related to economic, competitive and legislative developments. Such statements relate to future events that by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. These estimates are subject to change and uncertainty which are, in many instances, beyond our control. There can be no assurance that future developments will be in accordance with management’s expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those expected by us, depending on the outcome of various factors. We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements. 

