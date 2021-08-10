checkAd

KYN Capital Group Partners with EverCommerce to Deliver Pay.How App

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.08.2021, 14:30  |  33   |   |   

ORLANDO, FL, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – KYN Capital Group (OTC: KYNC), in partnership with the National Homeowners Association d.b.a. BW Property Management Group, is happy to announce their partnership with PaySimple, a subsidiary of EverCommerce, a leading merchant payment platform for over 500,000 businesses. EverCommerce is a publicly traded company on the Nasdaq.

KYN Capital Group, BW, and PaySimple will collaborate to bring businesses a new platform hosted under the brand Pay.How which allows businesses to accept payments via credit card, ACH, as well as cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin.

Under the terms of this agreement KYN Capital Group will earn revenue from PaySimple as part of a revenue sharing program that will further grow into a percentage of each credit card transaction. This partnership will quickly become a revenue driver for KYN Capital Group which makes this a big deal for the company as it seeks to also become a Nasdaq traded company.

In conjunction with this partnership, BW Property Management will require mini-franchise owners to leverage Pay.How for all payment processing, resulting in a win-win for both PaySimple and KYN Capital Group. KYN Capital Group will earn revenue for all transactions, whether clients pay via credit card or cryptocurrency. KYN Capital Group will also be announcing additional revenue streams in the coming weeks.

“We decided to facilitate this partnership as we have processed millions in transactions using the PaySimple platform,” states Solomon Williams, founder of BW Property Management Group. “The next steps are to grow the Pay.How platform to become the platform of choice for small businesses, homeowners and peer-to-peer transactions in the near future. This will now be made possible with the partnerships we have in place.”

Alongside the Pay.How  web app which currently processes approximately 10,000 payments per month, we will also be launching an app on the AppStore and Google Play as we are now expanding nationwide. We will also be announcing additional features and partners very soon as we continue to grow our ecosystem of products.

“With the technology stack we currently have in place for Pay.How, alongside the key players involved, we now have all the resources to compete with PayPal, CashApp, Zelle, and Venmo for managing payments,” says Rick Wilson, CEO of KYN Capital Group. “And by having exclusive rights to Pay.How, we see a very promising future as we continue to grow within this vertical.”

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

KYN Capital Group Partners with EverCommerce to Deliver Pay.How App ORLANDO, FL, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire – KYN Capital Group (OTC: KYNC), in partnership with the National Homeowners Association d.b.a. BW Property Management Group, is happy to announce their partnership with PaySimple, a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Hexagon Purus ASA: Results for the second quarter 2021
Novo Nordisk A/S: Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons on 5 August 2021
“Fabrica 2.0 Machine” Replaces the “Tera 250” Name, Following the Latest Acquisition by ...
3D Systems Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Eldorado Gold Announces the Sale of Tocantinzinho to G Mining Ventures
NSAV ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF CRYPTOCURRENCY EXCHANGE
Osisko Development Provides Corporate Update and Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Sorrento Unveils Overview of Its MultiValent mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
LIXTE BIOTECHNOLOGY’S LB-100 ELICITS ANTI- TUMOR ACTIVITY IN SMALL LUNG CANCER MODELS BY UNIQUE ...
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS: GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended July 31, 2021
Spotlite360 Begins Exploring Agriculture Industry Applications for its Blockchain and IoT ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
ThreeD Capital Inc. Completes $400,000 Investment into DeFi Yield Technologies Inc.
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board