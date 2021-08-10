KYN Capital Group Partners with EverCommerce to Deliver Pay.How App

KYN Capital Group, BW, and PaySimple will collaborate to bring businesses a new platform hosted under the brand Pay.How which allows businesses to accept payments via credit card, ACH, as well as cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin.

ORLANDO, FL, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – KYN Capital Group (OTC: KYNC), in partnership with the National Homeowners Association d.b.a. BW Property Management Group, is happy to announce their partnership with PaySimple, a subsidiary of EverCommerce, a leading merchant payment platform for over 500,000 businesses. EverCommerce is a publicly traded company on the Nasdaq.

Under the terms of this agreement KYN Capital Group will earn revenue from PaySimple as part of a revenue sharing program that will further grow into a percentage of each credit card transaction. This partnership will quickly become a revenue driver for KYN Capital Group which makes this a big deal for the company as it seeks to also become a Nasdaq traded company.

In conjunction with this partnership, BW Property Management will require mini-franchise owners to leverage Pay.How for all payment processing, resulting in a win-win for both PaySimple and KYN Capital Group. KYN Capital Group will earn revenue for all transactions, whether clients pay via credit card or cryptocurrency. KYN Capital Group will also be announcing additional revenue streams in the coming weeks.

“We decided to facilitate this partnership as we have processed millions in transactions using the PaySimple platform,” states Solomon Williams, founder of BW Property Management Group. “The next steps are to grow the Pay.How platform to become the platform of choice for small businesses, homeowners and peer-to-peer transactions in the near future. This will now be made possible with the partnerships we have in place.”

Alongside the Pay.How web app which currently processes approximately 10,000 payments per month, we will also be launching an app on the AppStore and Google Play as we are now expanding nationwide. We will also be announcing additional features and partners very soon as we continue to grow our ecosystem of products.

“With the technology stack we currently have in place for Pay.How, alongside the key players involved, we now have all the resources to compete with PayPal, CashApp, Zelle, and Venmo for managing payments,” says Rick Wilson, CEO of KYN Capital Group. “And by having exclusive rights to Pay.How, we see a very promising future as we continue to grow within this vertical.”