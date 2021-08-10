checkAd

LiveArea Teams with Product Search and Discovery Leader Syte to Deliver AI-powered Visual Search

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveArea, a global customer experience and commerce agency, and a business unit of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW), announced it has formed a strategic partnership with Syte, pioneer of the leading visual-AI-powered Product Discovery Platform for eCommerce.

In teaming up with Syte, LiveArea adds an award-winning product discovery solution to its customer experience portfolio. The partnership supports LiveArea core services, including NXT Intelligence, Product Innovation, Connected Commerce, Service Design, Performance Marketing, and Orchestrated Services. According to Syte research, the solution can increase online conversion rates by an average of 177%.

An innovator in visual product search and discovery, Syte brings together a unified platform that enables brands and retailers to automatically create personalized journeys and introduce each unique shopper to the products they're most likely to buy.

Syte highlights:

  • Visual Discovery: A set of tools, including image search and product recommendations, that use visual AI to help shoppers easily find items similar to any product they like within a brand's website.
  • Hyper-Personalization: A set of personalization solutions that combine real-time behavior with visual data to recommend the most relevant products for any given shopper.
  • Searchandising: Product tagging and eCommerce site search solutions that use visual AI to enrich product data and provide smart, accurate search results.

“Our partner ecosystem includes many innovators reinventing customer experiences in new and ingenious ways at a time when experience is everything,” said Peter Giersch, Senior Vice President of Global Alliances at LiveArea. “Teaming with Syte gives us access to best-in-class technology that empowers clients to control and optimize their entire on-site experience while making product discovery more engaging.”

Visual AI

In developing its platform, Syte applied machine learning and deep neural networks expertise to build visual AI algorithms that can identify the most minute product attributes in any image, paving the way for revolutionary advances in product tagging, recommendations, search, and more.

"We’re thrilled to bring our game-changing technology to more brands and retailers around the world through our partnership with LiveArea, widely respected for its Connected Commerce services," said Ofer Fryman, Syte CEO and co-founder. “Today's shoppers expect every experience to be tailored to their unique needs, and that’s exactly what we enable throughout the product discovery journey.”

