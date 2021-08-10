Longeveron to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Hold Conference Call on August 13, 2021

checkAd

MIAMI, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) ("Longeveron" or "Company"), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for chronic aging-related and life-threatening conditions, today announced that the Company will release its second quarter 2021 financial results on Friday, August 13, 2021 before the open of US markets. Management will host a conference call on the same day at 8:00 AM.

The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll free 1-844-200-6205 for U.S. callers; 1-646-904-5544 for local callers; or + 44 208-068-2558 for international callers and using entry code 874656. An audio replay of the of the call will be available through August 19, 2021.

A webcast of the call may be accessed from the “Events & Presentations” page on the Longeveron website at https://investors.longeveron.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx, where you may also pre-register for the event. The recorded webcast will remain accessible for one year through August 13, 2022.

About Longeveron

Longeveron is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for specific aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The Company’s lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B cell-based therapy product (“Lomecel-B”), which is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells (MSCs) that are sourced from bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors. Longeveron believes that by using the same cells that promote tissue repair, organ maintenance, and immune system function, it can develop safe and effective therapies for some of the most difficult disorders associated with the aging process and other medical disorders. Longeveron is currently sponsoring Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials in the following indications: Aging Frailty, Alzheimer’s disease, the Metabolic Syndrome, Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), and hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS). The Company’s mission is to advance Lomecel-B and other cell-based product candidates into pivotal Phase 3 trials, with the goal of achieving regulatory approvals, subsequent commercialization and broad use by the healthcare community. Additional information about the Company is available at www.longeveron.com.

Contact:
Brendan Payne
Stern Investor Relations
Tel: (212) 362-1200
Email: Brendan.payne@sternir.com

Source: Longeveron Inc
Source: LGVN





