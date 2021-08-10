checkAd

ev Transportation Services Retains Liberty Square Group to Support Government Affairs and Strategic Communications Initiatives

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / ev Transportation Services Inc. ("evTS"), an electric vehicle manufacturer focused on the essential services and urban mobility markets, has engaged Liberty Square Group ("LSG") to provide public and government affairs counsel as well as strategic, integrated communications support.

Since 1999, the Liberty Square Group has been delivering communications as well as public and government affairs counsel to a host of businesses, associations, political candidates and non-profit organizations. LSG's advocacy team will leverage their diverse backgrounds in local, state and federal governments to deliver compelling communications, advocacy and lobbying services for evTS.

"We chose LSG because of its proven track record with clients, making sure they are heard in the right places and building support for their initiatives," said David Solomont, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of evTS. “We continue to see strong governmental policies and incentives supporting EV public fleet adoption along with the recently proposed, increasingly stringent emissions regulations. LSG will help us to communicate the unique benefits of the FireFly® ESV (Essential Services Vehicle) for potential local, state and federal government clients, including our unparalleled real-time remote vehicle monitoring, diagnostics and fleet management solutions. We believe LSG is an ideal partner to help increase awareness of our vehicles with elected officials and governmental agencies, with the goal of improving sales and potentially earning public sector contracts.”

Tim Sullivan, Vice President of Government Relations of LSG added, "The evTS suite of highly-customizable, all-electric commercial utility vehicles is an impressive solution for public fleets. With recent federal actions aimed at jump-starting a shift toward electric vehicles, we are confident that together we can navigate evTS through the halls of government and ensure the firm is positioned to benefit from the ongoing and accelerating electrification of public fleets."

About evTS
ev Transportation Services Inc. ("evTS") is a specialty vehicle manufacturer that produces purpose-built, all-electric lightweight commercial utility vehicles and provides fleet management solutions. Founded in 2015, the Boston-based company's flagship product, the FireFly ESV, designed and manufactured in the United States, is targeted at the essential services transportation and urban mobility markets, which represent an annual domestic replacement market of approximately 400,000 vehicles, or roughly $10+ billion annually. End user applications for the Company's vehicles include parking management, security and perimeter patrol, parks and sidewalk maintenance, utility meter reading, property and building management, airports, seaports, sanitation, university and corporate campuses, and rapidly growing last mile on-demand urban delivery. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.evTS.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

