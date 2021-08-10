Jaguar Health to Host Investor Webcast Friday, August 13th at 8:30 AM Eastern Time Regarding Q2 2021 Financials & Business Updates

Registration link for webcast appears belowCompany plans to file Q2 2021 10-Q on August 13, 2021Jaguar kicks off educational awareness contest in honor of African Traditional Medicine DaySAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Jaguar …

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) ("Jaguar" or the "Company") today announced that Company management will host a webcast on Friday, August 13, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to review second-quarter 2021 financials and provide business updates.

When: Friday, August 13, 2021 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time

Participant Registration & Access Link: Click Here

Jaguar Kicks Off Educational Awareness Contest in Honor of African Traditional Medicine Day

Jaguar, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Jaguar's wholly owned subsidiary), and the Italian subsidiary of Napo Pharmaceuticals, Napo EU S.p.A., are deeply committed to recognizing and honoring the knowledge and expertise of Indigenous healers who first discovered the medicinal properties of specific plants. African Traditional Medicine Day, celebrated each year on August 31st, was established by the World Health Organization on August 31, 2000 to acknowledge the contribution African traditional medicine has made to human health for centuries. Jaguar is delighted to focus on African traditional medicine for this fourth educational awareness contest in the Company's series. The winner will receive a signed and framed print (4/25) of the original painting below of a jaguar by Anthony J. Conte. The painting was inspired by a photograph of a jaguar taken by Christopher Scharf in the Cockscomb Basin Wildlife Sanctuary & Jaguar Preserve in Belize.

The winner will be chosen at random from the pool of contest participants who correctly answer all or most questions in the multiple-choice entry form. Entries must be received by 9:00 a.m. US Eastern Time on August 31, 2021. No fee is required to enter the contest. Additional contest terms and conditions apply. Click here to enter and for contest terms and conditions.

Stay tuned to the "Jaguar Health Community" page on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/jaguarhealthcommunity/) to view the contest winner's name, view the answers to the contest questions, and learn about future contests.

Anthony J. Conte, 90, is an accomplished painter, published journalist, a lifelong outdoor enthusiast, and an accomplished figure skater who began skating at the age of 67. His oil paintings have been auctioned at fundraising events for conservation groups such as the Atlantic Salmon Federation and Wild Sheep Foundation. "Eye, Jaguar" is his first painting of a rainforest-dwelling mammal, created for and gifted to Jaguar Health, Inc.