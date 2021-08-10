Unique Fabricating to Host Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call on August 12

AUBURN HILLS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSE American:UFAB), a leader in engineering and manufacturing multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, and harshness management and …

AUBURN HILLS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSE American:UFAB), a leader in engineering and manufacturing multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, and harshness management and …

AUBURN HILLS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSE American:UFAB), a leader in engineering and manufacturing multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, and harshness management and air/water sealing applications for the transportation, appliance, medical and consumer markets, today announced that will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Thursday, August 12, 2021 following the close of the market. Doug Cain, Unique Fabricating's President and Chief Executive Officer and Brian Loftus Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and live webcast to review the annual results and provide a corporate update on Thursday August 12, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET. To access the call, please dial 844-369-8774 (toll free) or 862-298-0844 and if requested, reference conference ID 42491. The conference call will also be webcast live on the Investor Relations section of Unique Fabricating's web site at http://ir.uniquefab.com/ .