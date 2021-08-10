checkAd

BK Technologies Awarded $2.5 Million Purchase Order from the USDA Forest Service for BKR 5000

WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) today announced that it has received a purchase order valued at $2.5 million from the United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service (USFS) for its new BKR 5000 portable communications technology. The purchase order is part of the Company's 5-year Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, announced in May 2021.

Tim Vitou, President of BK Technologies commented, "We are pleased to continue our longstanding partnership with the USFS by providing our new BKR 5000 portable communications technology as the agency implements a National Cohesive Wildland Fire Management Strategy, which includes the transition to new mobile equipment and technology. As wildland fire management has evolved to combat longer fire seasons, bigger fires and the coordination of response efforts across both rural and urban settings, reliable and accurate communications technology has become even more critical to field operations. We're pleased to have the opportunity to provide our communications technology to the USFS and believe this order demonstrates their confidence in the reliability and value of our equipment. We look forward to further expanding our long-term relationship with USFS."

The United States Forest Service is an agency of the U.S. Department of Agriculture that administers the nation's 154 national forests and 20 national grasslands. The Forest Service manages 193 million acres of land.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation is an American holding company deeply rooted in the public safety communications industry, with its operating subsidiary manufacturing high-specification, American-made communications equipment of unsurpassed reliability and value for use by public safety professionals and government agencies. BK Technologies is honored to serve our public safety heroes with reliable equipment when every moment counts. The Company's common stock trades on the NYSE American market under the symbol "BKTI". Maintaining its headquarters in West Melbourne, Florida, BK Technologies can be contacted through its website at www.bktechnologies.com or directly at 1-800-821-2900.

