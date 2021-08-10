checkAd

Chase Reveals New Benefits Coming to Sapphire Preferred and Reserve Credit Cards

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.08.2021   

Today, Chase announces new benefits that will be added to the Sapphire Preferred and Reserve credit cards. All of the benefits will be automatically available to existing and new cardmembers starting August 16, with no changes to the current annual fees.

Chase Sapphire Preferred will have a sleek new design starting August 16th (Photo: Business Wire)

Chase Sapphire Preferred will have a sleek new design starting August 16th (Photo: Business Wire)

“Since its debut more than a decade ago, Sapphire has been a fresh standout from the typical premium credit card, and most cardmembers who got a Preferred or Reserve card within the first month of those launches are still using their cards today,” said Marleta Ross, General Manager of Chase Sapphire. “We are continuing to evolve benefits and introduce new perks to meet customers where they are without departing from what they love most—travel and dining.”

More to Love About Sapphire

The new benefits will build on the value that both Sapphire Preferred and Reserve already offer and incorporate more ways to earn and redeem to meet cardmembers where they are spending today.

The upgraded benefits include:

NEW Chase Sapphire Preferred Benefits (starting August 16):

  • 5x total points on all travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards
  • 3x points on dining, including eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out (previously 2x)
  • 3x points on select streaming services
  • 3x points on online grocery purchases (excluding Target, Walmart and wholesale clubs)
  • $50 Annual Credit on hotel stays purchased through Ultimate Rewards. New cardmembers will start earning towards the credit immediately and existing cardmembers will start earning after their next account anniversary.
  • 10% Anniversary Point Bonus. Each account anniversary, cardmembers will earn bonus points equal to 10% of total purchases made the previous year. That means, $25,000 in spend will earn an additional 2,500 bonus points.
  • Plus, new Sapphire Preferred cardmembers can currently earn 100,000 bonus points after spending $4,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening, worth $1,250 in travel booked through Ultimate Rewards.
  • The Sapphire Preferred card will also feature a sleek new card design, which will be available to new and existing cardmembers after August 16

Sapphire Preferred cardmembers will continue enjoying all the card already offers, including 2x points on travel and 25% more value when points are redeemed for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards, all for the same annual fee.

