checkAd

Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.08.2021, 14:34  |  11   |   |   

ALLIANCE TRUST PLC
         
At the close of business Monday 9 August 2021:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

-       excluding income, 1088.7p

-       including income, 1092.6p
  
The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

-       excluding income, 1074.4p

-       including income, 1078.3p

For further information, please contact: -

 
Alliance Trust PLC
Tel. +44 (0)1382 938320

Notes

  1. Net Asset Values are calculated in accordance with published accounting policies and AIC guidelines.
  2. The fair value of the Company’s fixed loan notes is calculated by reference to a benchmark gilt.




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value ALLIANCE TRUST PLC         At the close of business Monday 9 August 2021: The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was -       excluding income, 1088.7p -       including income, 1092.6p  The Company’s …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Hexagon Purus ASA: Results for the second quarter 2021
Novo Nordisk A/S: Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons on 5 August 2021
“Fabrica 2.0 Machine” Replaces the “Tera 250” Name, Following the Latest Acquisition by ...
3D Systems Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
NSAV ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF CRYPTOCURRENCY EXCHANGE
Eldorado Gold Announces the Sale of Tocantinzinho to G Mining Ventures
Osisko Development Provides Corporate Update and Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Sorrento Unveils Overview of Its MultiValent mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
LIXTE BIOTECHNOLOGY’S LB-100 ELICITS ANTI- TUMOR ACTIVITY IN SMALL LUNG CANCER MODELS BY UNIQUE ...
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS: GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended July 31, 2021
Spotlite360 Begins Exploring Agriculture Industry Applications for its Blockchain and IoT ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
ThreeD Capital Inc. Completes $400,000 Investment into DeFi Yield Technologies Inc.
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board