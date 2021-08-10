SilverSun Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

checkAd

EAST HANOVER, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT), a national provider of transformational business technology solutions and services, today announced its second quarter results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

Financial Highlights for Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Compared to Three Months Ended June 30, 2020:

  • Revenues increased to $10,229,209, increasing 5.8% from $9,672,945.
  • Gross profit increased to $4,270,680, increasing 8.4% from $3,938,605.
  • Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") plus share-based compensation were $463,297, increasing $239,412 from $223,885 in 2020.
  • Net income was $130,289, or $0.03 earnings per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $33,514 or 0.01 earnings per basic and diluted share.

Financial Highlights for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Compared to the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020:

  • Total revenues rose 6.9% to $21,108,677 from $19,752,468.
  • Gross profit increased to $9,017,217, increasing 15.7% from $7,790,814.
  • Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") plus share-based compensation were $1,155,608, increasing $1,146,978 from $8,630.
  • Net income totaled $484,968, or $0.10 per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss of ($258,601), or ($0.06) per basic and diluted share.
  • As of June 30, 2021, the Company had $9,427,360in cash and cash equivalents; $1,470,391 in accounts receivable; long term debt of $975,970 (excluding the impact of operating lease liabilities), and total stockholders' equity of $12,590,117.

For more details on SilverSun's second quarter results, please refer to the Company's 10-Q filed today with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission and accessible at www.sec.gov.

Commenting on the results, Mark Meller, Chairman and CEO of SilverSun, stated, "This was another good quarter for the Company. As the Covid pandemic continues to cause disruptions within supply chains and the new work-from-home paradigm mandates that companies be able to access their data and business applications safely and securely from remote locations, our focus on the digital transformation of our customers continues to bear fruit. We have been focusing on increasing our monthly recurring revenue ("MRR"), and on increasing recurring revenue as a percentage of total revenue. The products and services that we provide that generate MRR include our Software as a Service (SaaS) product offerings, Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), cloud hosting for business applications, cybersecurity, business continuity and disaster recovery solutions. As a result, MRR is now approaching 46% of total revenue."

