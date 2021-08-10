8x8, Inc. Appoints Alison Gleeson to its Board of Directors

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, today announced that Alison Gleeson, former Senior Vice President of Cisco Americas, has been appointed to the company's board of directors.

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) announced that Alison Gleeson has been appointed to the company's board of directors. (Photo: Business Wire)

Gleeson is a globally recognized executive who was previously Senior Vice President of Cisco Americas organization, where she focused on evolving Cisco’s go-to-market strategy, strengthening relationships with top partners, and spearheading innovative solutions for customers. She demonstrated her expertise managing the organization’s 9,000 employees and $25 billion revenue, accounting for Cisco’s largest geographic region, which included the US Commercial, US Public Sector, and the Global Enterprise Segment focused on the organization’s top 28 customers. She has been awarded Connected World's "Woman of IoT" award, Diversity Best Practices’ "Above and Beyond Legacy Award," and the Michigan Council for Women in Technology's "Woman of the Year Award." Gleeson currently serves on the Board at Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) and on the Advisory Board and Executive Committee of the Eli Broad College of Business at Michigan State University, her alma mater.

“Alison is an experienced leader with demonstrated success scaling customer-first, global organizations that serve enterprise customers,” said Dave Sipes, Chief Executive Officer at 8x8, Inc. “The workplace and how organizations communicate and engage with customers is changing, as evidenced by 8x8 XCaaS momentum. We look forward to leveraging her expertise advising on go-to-market and high growth strategies as we grow and scale, and drive customer and partner success with our products and solutions.”

“Every employee and customer touchpoint has become critical for businesses today. 8x8 is well positioned with XCaaS to provide a wide breadth of integrated cloud communication solutions to power employee and customer experience needs while building a competitive business advantage. I’m honored to join the company’s board of directors and to contribute to the next phase of 8x8’s growth," said Gleeson.

