checkAd

8x8, Inc. Appoints Alison Gleeson to its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.08.2021, 14:45  |  19   |   |   

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, today announced that Alison Gleeson, former Senior Vice President of Cisco Americas, has been appointed to the company's board of directors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210810005202/en/

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) announced that Alison Gleeson has been appointed to the company's board of directors. (Photo: Business Wire)

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) announced that Alison Gleeson has been appointed to the company's board of directors. (Photo: Business Wire)

Gleeson is a globally recognized executive who was previously Senior Vice President of Cisco Americas organization, where she focused on evolving Cisco’s go-to-market strategy, strengthening relationships with top partners, and spearheading innovative solutions for customers. She demonstrated her expertise managing the organization’s 9,000 employees and $25 billion revenue, accounting for Cisco’s largest geographic region, which included the US Commercial, US Public Sector, and the Global Enterprise Segment focused on the organization’s top 28 customers. She has been awarded Connected World's "Woman of IoT" award, Diversity Best Practices’ "Above and Beyond Legacy Award," and the Michigan Council for Women in Technology's "Woman of the Year Award." Gleeson currently serves on the Board at Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) and on the Advisory Board and Executive Committee of the Eli Broad College of Business at Michigan State University, her alma mater.

“Alison is an experienced leader with demonstrated success scaling customer-first, global organizations that serve enterprise customers,” said Dave Sipes, Chief Executive Officer at 8x8, Inc. “The workplace and how organizations communicate and engage with customers is changing, as evidenced by 8x8 XCaaS momentum. We look forward to leveraging her expertise advising on go-to-market and high growth strategies as we grow and scale, and drive customer and partner success with our products and solutions.”

“Every employee and customer touchpoint has become critical for businesses today. 8x8 is well positioned with XCaaS to provide a wide breadth of integrated cloud communication solutions to power employee and customer experience needs while building a competitive business advantage. I’m honored to join the company’s board of directors and to contribute to the next phase of 8x8’s growth," said Gleeson.

About 8x8, Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software-as-a-Service provider of 8x8 XCaaS, an integrated contact center, voice communications, video, chat and API solution built on one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 is powering all employees globally to connect individuals and teams so they can collaborate faster and work smarter. Real-time business analytics and intelligence provide businesses unique insights across all interactions and channels so they can delight end-customers and accelerate their business. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements. Readers are directed to 8x8’s periodic and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a description of such risks and uncertainties. 8x8 undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

8x8, Inc. Appoints Alison Gleeson to its Board of Directors 8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, today announced that Alison Gleeson, former Senior Vice President of Cisco Americas, has been appointed to the company's board of directors. This press release …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration Grants Provisional Registration for Moderna’s ...
Box Board of Directors Highlights Changes Made to Drive Stockholder Value
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. and ...
Maxar Welcomes Colorado Governor Jared Polis and State Officials to Its Headquarters
Amazon and GoPro File Joint Lawsuit against Counterfeiters
Iteris and Wejo Partner to Deliver Enhanced Applications of Connected Vehicle Data for Safer and ...
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
McAfee Declares Special Dividend
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
Fastly Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Tilray Launches New Medical Cannabis Edibles in Canada
Hecla Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste