The 4less Group, Inc. Begins Internal Test Launch of their Automotive Parts Marketplace, AutoParts4Less.com

Some of the major areas being tested will include, The Part Finder which gives buyers an exceptionally fast search of millions of listed items, Zip Code Locator/Local Pickup that provides buyers the ability to find the nearest store to pick up their items in order to save the shipping cost and Instant Pay , that provides sellers the release of their funds almost immediately and will motivate sellers, compared to other marketplaces, where their money is not released in some cases for as long as two weeks. Other areas include the Sellers Dashboard, Special Discounts feature and Advanced Ticketing System.

Las Vegas, NV, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 4Less Group, Inc. (OTCQB: FLES) (the “4Less” “Company,” “we,” “they”) announced they have begun an internal test launch of AutoParts4Less.com (“AP4Less”), their automotive parts marketplace, that will consolidate a wide range of automotive parts for cars, trucks, boats, motorcycles and RV’s on a single platform in final preparation of their national launch at the end of August.

“Presently we expect internal testing to take 2-3 weeks. Once complete we will launch a Minimum Viable Product (MVP) version of the site with an expected 500k - 1 million parts available for sale and move prudently up from there.” explained Christopher Davenport, president and CEO of Auto Parts 4Less, Inc., the wholly owned operating entity of 4Less.

“Based on numerous software vendors we are presently working with that specialize in managing inventories and online resources for automotive parts sellers, we believe it is very possible to have well over 20 million parts listed for sale by our fiscal year end on January 31, 2022,” continued Christopher.

About The 4Less Group, Inc.

Building off the knowledge and continued success of their present e-commerce website, liftkits4less.com, that targets the aftermarket automotive parts for Jeep, Truck and SUV vehicles, The 4Less Group, Inc. (www.the4lessgroup.com) is now focused on launching what they believe to be one of the world’s first automotive parts only multi-vendor marketplace under the brand AutoParts4Less.com. The projected beta site launch will be late August 2021.

Also visit: www.AutoParts4Less.com as well as www.LiftKits4Less.com

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Factors that could cause results to differ include but are not limited to, successful performance of internal plans, product or services development and acceptance, the impact of competitive services and pricing, or general economic risks and uncertainties. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. No information in this press release should be construed in any way whatsoever as an indication of the Company’s future stock price, revenues, or results of operations. The Company takes no obligation to update or correct (i) its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law, or (ii) those prepared by third parties that are not paid for by the Company.

