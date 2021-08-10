Ascot Resources Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascot Resources Ltd (TSX: AOT; OTCQX: AOTVF) (“Ascot” or the “Company”) announces the Company’s unaudited financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 (“Q2 2021”). For details of the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, please see the Company’s filings on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).



Derek White, President and CEO, commented, "Ascot’s pace of advance continued in Q2 with significant progress being made on many fronts. The company closed equity financings totalling C$81M, which de-risked project funding requirements and saw Yamana Gold’s entrance as a new strategic shareholder. Once snow levels subsided, crews mobilized to progress through the Early Works program, which is primarily focused on refurbishing and preparing the mill building for ball and SAG mill deliveries in Q3. Subsequent to quarter end we were pleased to announce the signing of an updated Benefits Agreement with Nis g a’a Nation which now encompasses both PGP and RMP and sets the basis for the long-term success of the projects for all stakeholders. We are in the third and final round of technical review comments for the project permit amendment, and continue to expect its issuance in Q3 which will allow full-scale construction at PGP. The exploration program has kicked off by identifying new areas of high-grade mineralization outside of existing resources. We anticipate a higher cadence of exploration results throughout the remainder of 2021 as drilling moves to Woodbine and the Day Zone, and as we add a second surface drill rig in the coming weeks.”