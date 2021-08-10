Doceree accelerates global growth with entry into European market, taps PulsePoint's former exec as President to lead the region

London (ots/PRNewswire) - With the expansion, the company has entered its third

global market, establishing headquarters in United Kingdom



Doceree Inc. (https://doceree.com/) , the first global network of physician-only

platforms for programmatic messaging, announced today the company's latest

global expansion with the establishment of European headquarters in the United

Kingdom. In addition, Doceree has appointed Gareth Shaw as President, UK and

Europe, to lead its entry into its third market.



After spending nearly a decade at PulsePoint, with his most recent

responsibility as General Manager, Global Programmatic, Shaw joins Doceree to

become the head of the organization's operations in the UK and Europe to grow

the online healthcare professional (HCP) messaging sector across the region. As

a digital marketing veteran in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry, Shaw

has a vast experience in sales categories across digital media and advertising

technology sectors.







third continent within 15 months of our origination," said Harshit Jain MD,

Founder and Global CEO, Doceree. "The sophistication of our platform

capabilities has led marketers and publishers to flourish in the United States

and India. With Gareth's industry acumen, he's a tremendous addition to our team

to lead our European ventures as we transform the way pharmaceutical and

healthcare brands communicate with HCPs worldwide on point-of-care and endemic

platforms."



During his professional journey, Shaw has established a well-versed business

development and operations background, which was cultivated during his various

sales roles at Yahoo!, including most recently as senior direct response sales

specialist. Further, he was commercial lead in managing publisher relationships

at Experian, as part of its digital advertising services.



"Doceree has become an innovative player for online HCP communication

ecosystem," says Shaw. "I've witnessed the digital solutions that Doceree has

developed for the market. I'm eager to showcase these forward-thinking

technologies to the European pharmaceutical marketers and healthcare publishers

as Doceree advances the way interactions are held on point-of-care channels."



About Doceree



Doceree is the first global network of physician-only platforms for programmatic

messaging. It aims to address the problem of rising cost of healthcare by

bringing efficiency and effectiveness to physician engagement by using data and

creativity in physician marketing. To learn more, visit https://doceree.com/ .



Media Contacts:



Kanchan Dass



kanchan.dass@doceree.com



Richard Krueger



Richard.krueger@doceree.com



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/157882/4990757

OTS: Doceree Inc





