Doceree accelerates global growth with entry into European market, taps PulsePoint's former exec as President to lead the region
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 10.08.2021, 15:00 | 28 | 0 |
London (ots/PRNewswire) - With the expansion, the company has entered its third
global market, establishing headquarters in United Kingdom
Doceree Inc. (https://doceree.com/) , the first global network of physician-only
platforms for programmatic messaging, announced today the company's latest
global expansion with the establishment of European headquarters in the United
Kingdom. In addition, Doceree has appointed Gareth Shaw as President, UK and
Europe, to lead its entry into its third market.
After spending nearly a decade at PulsePoint, with his most recent
responsibility as General Manager, Global Programmatic, Shaw joins Doceree to
become the head of the organization's operations in the UK and Europe to grow
the online healthcare professional (HCP) messaging sector across the region. As
a digital marketing veteran in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry, Shaw
has a vast experience in sales categories across digital media and advertising
technology sectors.
"The global presence of Doceree has continued our rapid growth as we span to our
third continent within 15 months of our origination," said Harshit Jain MD,
Founder and Global CEO, Doceree. "The sophistication of our platform
capabilities has led marketers and publishers to flourish in the United States
and India. With Gareth's industry acumen, he's a tremendous addition to our team
to lead our European ventures as we transform the way pharmaceutical and
healthcare brands communicate with HCPs worldwide on point-of-care and endemic
platforms."
During his professional journey, Shaw has established a well-versed business
development and operations background, which was cultivated during his various
sales roles at Yahoo!, including most recently as senior direct response sales
specialist. Further, he was commercial lead in managing publisher relationships
at Experian, as part of its digital advertising services.
"Doceree has become an innovative player for online HCP communication
ecosystem," says Shaw. "I've witnessed the digital solutions that Doceree has
developed for the market. I'm eager to showcase these forward-thinking
technologies to the European pharmaceutical marketers and healthcare publishers
as Doceree advances the way interactions are held on point-of-care channels."
About Doceree
Doceree is the first global network of physician-only platforms for programmatic
messaging. It aims to address the problem of rising cost of healthcare by
bringing efficiency and effectiveness to physician engagement by using data and
creativity in physician marketing. To learn more, visit https://doceree.com/ .
Media Contacts:
Kanchan Dass
kanchan.dass@doceree.com
Richard Krueger
Richard.krueger@doceree.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/157882/4990757
OTS: Doceree Inc
