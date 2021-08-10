Desktop Health Launches Metal Binder Jetting for Dental Labs, Starting With Chrome Cobalt to Enable Fully Digital Workflows

Desktop Health, a healthcare business within Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM) committed to developing 3D printing and biofabrication solutions for personalized medicine, today announced the expansion of its dental technology portfolio to include a turnkey metal 3D printing solution for dentistry along with the launch of chrome cobalt for use in dental applications. The Shop SystemTM, one of the world’s fastest metal binder jetting solutions, is now available for pre-order by dental labs, delivering superior surface finish and resolution, and offering a promising pathway for custom dental appliances and surgical guides.

