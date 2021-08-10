Desktop Health Launches Metal Binder Jetting for Dental Labs, Starting With Chrome Cobalt to Enable Fully Digital Workflows
Desktop Health, a healthcare business within Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM) committed to developing 3D printing and biofabrication solutions for personalized medicine, today announced the expansion of its dental technology portfolio to include a turnkey metal 3D printing solution for dentistry along with the launch of chrome cobalt for use in dental applications. The Shop SystemTM, one of the world’s fastest metal binder jetting solutions, is now available for pre-order by dental labs, delivering superior surface finish and resolution, and offering a promising pathway for custom dental appliances and surgical guides.
The Shop System brings mass customization through 3D printing to the dental lab, eliminating labor costs associated with machine programming required for CNC milling, typically a common manufacturing process for producing metal dental components. The Shop System is able to print up to 32 partials in less than four hours, as compared to the nearest competitive system which supports up to 10 partials in 9 ½ hours. In addition, metal parts on the Shop System print fully supported in the powder bed and feature hand-removable sintering setters, drastically reducing labor time and costs associated with post-processing parts printed on laser-based 3D printing systems. By reducing post-processing and providing high throughput printing, the Shop System can drive down part costs for custom dental applications, such as partials, to as low as one-third the cost that can be achieved for comparable part quantities produced using laser-based 3D printing systems.
