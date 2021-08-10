Gb Sciences to Present at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event on Wednesday, August 18th, 2021

checkAd

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Gb Sciences (OTCQB:GBLX), a plant-based research and biopharmaceutical drug development company, today announced that it will be presenting at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event 2021 on Wednesday, August 18th at 3:00 PM EST. Dr. Andrea Small-Howard, President, Chief Science Officer, and Director of Gb Sciences will be hosting the presentation and answering questions from investors.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

SNN Network Summer Virtual Event 2021

Date: Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Time: 3PM Eastern Time (12PM Pacific Time)

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2750/42235

Dr. Andrea Small-Howard will be sharing in her presentation more details about GB Sciences' recent pivot from a cannabis-based company to a biotech.

"We're now going all-in on Cannabis-based products that are destined to go through FDA regulated pathways to provide help to the largest number of people."

If you would like to book 1on1 investor meetings with Gb Sciences, and to watch Gb Sciences' presentation, please make sure you are registered for the virtual event here: https://conference.snn.network/signup

1on1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted via private, secure video conference through the conference event platform.

The SNN Network Summer Virtual Event website is available here: https://conference.snn.network/

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://conference.snn.network/agenda

About Gb Sciences, Inc.

Gb Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:GBLX) is a plant-based research and biopharmaceutical drug development company whose goal is to create patented formulations of plant-inspired, optimized therapeutic mixtures (OTM) that target a variety of medical conditions through their Canadian entity, GbS Global Biopharma, Inc. The ‘plant-inspired' active ingredients in our OTM are synthetic homologues identical to the original plant compounds but produced under current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP). Gb Sciences' novel drug discovery platform has yielded 5 issued US and 3 issued international patents, as well as 19 US and 40 international patent-pending applications. In our drug development pipeline, we have four preclinical stage programs, and our lead Parkinson's disease therapeutic program is being prepared for a First-in-Man clinical trial. In addition to Parkinson's disease, Gb Sciences is developing therapeutics for neuropathic pain, cytokine release syndrome (CRS), Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS), and heart failure. Gb Sciences' productive research and development network includes distinguished universities, hospitals, and Contract Research Organizations. https://gbsciences.com/

About SNN.Network

SNN.Network is your multimedia financial news platform for discovery, transparency and due diligence. This is your one-stop hub to find new investment ideas, check in on watchlist, gather the most up-to-date information on the Small-, Micro-, Nano-Cap market with the goal to help you towards achieving your wealth generation goals. Follow the companies YOU want to know more about; read and watch content from YOUR favorite finance and investing influencers; create YOUR own watchlist and screen for ideas YOU'RE interested in; find out about investor conferences YOU want to attend - all here on SNN Network.

If you would like to attend the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event 2021, please register here: https://conference.snn.network/signup

Contact:
Gb Sciences, Inc.,
3550 West Teco Avenue,
Las Vegas, NV 89118
1-866-721-0297
info@gbsciences.com

Media Contact:
Alexis Quintal
alexis@newsire.com

