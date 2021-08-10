checkAd

Eagle Plains' Partner Rockridge Resources Plans Upcoming Summer Exploration Program at the Knife Lake Copper Project, Saskatchewan

CRANBROOK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Eagle Plains Resources (TSXV:EPL) is pleased to announce that option partner Rockridge Resources Ltd. (ROCK)(RRRLF)(RR0) ("Rockridge") plans for an upcoming field program at the Knife Lake Copper Project located in Saskatchewan, Canada (the "Knife Lake Project" or "Property"). The Knife Lake Project, consisting of 81 claims totaling 55,471 hectares (137,069 acres), is an advanced-stage copper, silver, zinc and cobalt exploration property in Saskatchewan host to the Knife Lake Deposit.

Rockridge holds the exclusive option from Eagle Plains to acquire a 100% interest in the Property that covers the Knife Lake Cu-Zn-Ag-Co VMS deposit (details following). The contiguous claims are located approximately 50 km northwest of Sandy Bay, Saskatchewan. A 357kV powerline runs within 16 km of the Knife Lake Deposit area.

Rockridge will be mobilizing field crews and fully funding this permitted summer/fall 2021 exploration program designed to follow up on the encouraging results from the recent 2021 winter/spring diamond drill and geophysical programs. The upcoming field program will include a helicopter-borne electromagnetic (EM) and horizontal magnetic gradiometer geophysical survey utilizing Geotech Ltd.'s VTEM Plus System. Mineralized drill intersections at the Gilbert Lake target area have proven that VTEM plus is a valuable exploration tool for identifying VMS-style mineralization within prospective stratigraphy on the Property, increasing discovery potential of regional target areas. The upcoming program will expand on the previous survey, utilizing modern geophysical techniques coupled with surficial geochemical data and geological mapping to generate drill-ready regional targets to be tested during Rockridge's planned follow-up diamond drill program later in the year.

Rockridge's CEO, Jonathan Wiesblatt, commented: "Knife Lake is an exciting VMS exploration project in a well-known and highly prospective mining jurisdiction in Canada. Although the Knife Lake deposit was discovered some time ago the areas surrounding the deposit including recently identified regional targets must be followed up on as there are strong indications of additional discoveries to be made nearby. We are excited to get back to work at the Knife Lake Property and are encouraged by the results we received in our earlier exploration programs in the winter and spring of 2021. Each additional program is expected to improve our knowledge of the geology at Knife Lake and should help to advance our company towards new discoveries."

