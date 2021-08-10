checkAd

Asia Green Biotechnology Corp. to Fund Initial Human Clinical Trials for Treatment of Migraine Conditions

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Asia Green Biotechnology Corp. ("AGB" or the "Company") (CSE:ASIA) is pleased to announce that it has entered a new agreement with Pathway Rx Inc. ("Pathway Rx") and Swysh Inc. ("Swysh") pursuant to which AGB will expand its participation in the development and ultimate commercialization the Cannabis sativa varieties to which Pathway and Swysh own the rights for prevention and treatment of certain infectious diseases. Both Pathway and Swysh have previously entered agreements with the Company to participate in and to fund initial scientific trials activities on a general basis and in particular with respect to treatments for migraine and related health issues previously being developed by Pathway/Swysh. Under this new agreement, the Company will provide key elements of the financing required to undertake first and second stage human clinical trials of the specific migraine treatments being developed by Pathway/Swysh, and this participation will be rewarded with full licensing rights to such products in the Company's Asian territory as well as the grant of certain royalty provisions for sales of the products in North America.

Events to Date

(1) Pursuant to the agreement announced on December 8, 2020, the Company was granted an exclusive license to develop and commercialize in the region of Asia the Cannabis sativa varieties, and/or versions of the Cannabis sativa varieties owned by Pathway/Swysh for prevention and for treatment of, among other things, migraine head conditions and such other medical conditions, diseases, and ailments that the contemplated research activities may address.

(2) It was the understanding of the Parties at the time that further development of the various varieties and treatment options was limited by restrictions imposed by Health Canada which required the completion of a toxicity study under the direction of Pathway/Swysh. It was the intent of the Company to facilitate the completion of this study and it was prepared to fund that study on the basis provided in the December 8, 2020 agreement.

(3) That agreement further anticipated that future clinical developments activities would be required and the parties had agreed to evaluate and jointly undertake any such work as may be required to, in particular, bring the migraine program to a point of possible commercialization.

(4) After the submission by Pathway/Swysh of evidence of research programs already completed, Health Canada recently agreed to waive any further requirements for the completion of the toxicity study and invited Pathway/Swysh to proceed with the first stage of clinical human trials in respect of the migraine treatment.

