Maxtech Drills 5.3 Grams Au over 3.8 Meters At St Anthony Gold Mine Property

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Maxtech Ventures Inc. ("Maxtech" or the "Company") (CSE:MVT)(FRA:M1N)(OTC PINK:MTEHF) is pleased to announce assay results from its continuing Phase One diamond drilling program on the St Anthony gold mine property located in the Kenora-Patricia Mining District, Ontario.

Update on the program:

  • Metallic screen fire assay (Au-SCR21) of the Visible Gold noted in SA21-18 is underway at ALS Global Laboratories (ALS Global).
  • The Phase One drill program is nearly 50% complete with 2,432 m of the 5,000 m planned drilling completed.
  • The pause in the work program is due to a MNRF Emergency Area Order for most of Northwest Ontario due to the forest fire activity. (MNRF Forest Fire Map) Maxtech will monitor the situation closely and will safely resume its full exploration and drilling activities immediately after the Emergency Area Order is lifted. In the meantime, the new data has been integrated into the project database to better refine future drill targets.
  • Before the pause in the work program two attempts were made to follow-up on the Visible Gold in hole SA21-18. Both holes (SA21-12 & 22) encountered debris filled voids in unrecorded underground workings before reaching target depth and were abandoned.

Highlights:

Hole SA21-19 tested the northern strike extent of Zone 2 and intersected:

  • 2.14 grams per tonne over 1 m at a depth of 99 m,
  • 2.38 grams per tonne over 1.25 m at a depth of 203.75 m and
  • 1.46 grams per tonne over 1.0 m at a depth of 301.0 m,

Hole SA21-20 was located on the same section as SA21-19 and intersected:

  • 1.03 grams per tonne over 1 m at a depth of 165 m,
  • 2.34 grams per tonne over 1 m at a depth of 177 m.

Hole SA21-21 was an attempted to follow--up on visible gold encountered in SA21-18 but encountered problems traversing historical mine working and was abandoned. SA21-21 intersected:

  • 4.53 grams per tonne over 0.8 m at a depth of 5 m,
  • 1.91 grams per tonne over 1 m at a depth of 81 m and
  • 5.30 grams per tonne Au over 3.8 m at 141.0 m down the drill.
    • Including 8.54 grams per tonne Au over 2.0 m.

The two main zones at St. Anthony consist of Zone 1 and Zone 2. Zone 1 is broadly defined over a strike length of 350 metres, with a minimum depth of 200 metres and a true width averaging about 8 metres, based on past production. Historical production focused solely on the vein material and not the adjacent mineralized wallrock.

