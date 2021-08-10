checkAd

Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. Completes HSAMT Geophysical Survey field work on its Clayton Valley Macallan Project and commences Geophysical survey on its Highlands Project

Autor: Accesswire
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:SCV) (FSE:7S2) (OTC PINK:SCVFF) ("Scotch Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the Hybrid-Source Audio-Magnetotellurics (HSAMT) geophysical survey fieldwork at the companies Macallan project and is in the process of analyzing the data. Hasbrouck Geophysics Inc. the Company's contractor has now commenced a HSAMT Survey on its Clayton Valley, Highlands Project.

Foto: Accesswire

The HSAMT geophysical survey is the first phase in Scotch Creek's exploration program and is designed to identify future drill targets. With 9,160 acres total, Scotch Creek's projects sit as two of the largest unexplored land packages in all of Clayton Valley.

Scotch Creek CEO, Mr. David Ryan, stated, "We eagerly await the results of our completed geophysics survey on our Macallan Project, and are thrilled with the commencement of our Highlands Project HSAMT Survey. We believe that we are ideally located within the lithium-rich Clayton Valley and intend to rapidly move forward when drill targets are identified."

About Scotch Creek Ventures

Scotch Creek is a mineral exploration company, focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium projects located in tier-one North American mining jurisdictions. Scotch Creek's mission is to become a best-in-class lithium exploration company situated in one of the most promising lithium districts in the world, Clayton Valley, Nevada.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"David K. Ryan"
David Ryan
Chief Executive Officer

Further information about the Company is available on our website at www.scotch-creek.com or under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on the CSE website at www.thecse.com.

Public Relations Contact
Scotch Creek Ventures Inc.
Telephone: +1.604.685.4745
Email: info@scotch-creek.com
Website: www.scotch-creek.com

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

Forward‐looking and cautionary statements

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. This release may contain statements within the meaning of safe harbour provisions as defined under securities laws and regulations.

This release may contain certain forward‐looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company and certain of the plans and objectives of the Company with respect to the same. By their nature, forward‐looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward‐looking statements.

SOURCE: Scotch Creek Ventures Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659071/Scotch-Creek-Ventures-Inc-Completes-HSAMT-Geophysical-Survey-field-work-on-its-Clayton-Valley-Macallan-Project-and-commences-Geophysical-survey-on-its-Highlands-Project

