Camino to Commence Drilling at its New Lidia Copper & Gold Zone at Los Chapitos Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Camino Corp. (TSXV:COR)(OTC PINK:CAMZF)(WKN:A116E1) ("Camino" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged AK Drilling International S.A. ("AK"), a Peru-based drilling company, to commence core drilling at its Los Chapitos copper project near the coastal town of Chala in Arequipa Department, Peru ("Los Chapitos"). Camino received the necessary drilling permit from the Ministry of Energy and Mines at the beginning of August for its high-grade copper and gold Lidia Zone and has submitted its Start of Operations notice to mobilize and commence exploration drilling by the end of August.

The Company is also pleased to report that it completed the ground magnetometry survey (see news release dated July 6, 2021) and is processing the results to help guide the proposed drill program over its new Lidia Zone. The Lidia Zone demonstrates similar geophysical signatures (See Figure 1) to those that host the significant copper intercepts made at the Adriana Zone (see news release dated January 19, 2021).

"Our August exploration campaign is focussed on new discovery targets that are 4 km north from previous drilling," said Chief Geologist, Jose Bassan. "Copper mineralization is structurally controlled along the major Diva Fault and we are seeing imprinting of epithermal mineralization and calc-sodic alteration as part of a large iron oxide copper gold - IOCG system. Targeting these alteration zones that demonstrate high-grade mineralization can lead us to the controls and mineralization traps for a new discovery."

Initial drill holes will specifically target artisanal mining sites with copper workings to depths of 10 m. Copper mineralization at the Lidia Zone is hosted in the Chocolate Formation with monzonites and calco-sodic and siliceous alteration, in addition to saccharoidal-crystalline quartz veins with gold grades up to 9.3 g/t gold (Au) and up to 5.1% copper (Cu). This is the same Chocolate Formation that hosts other large deposits along the coast of Peru such as Peru's newest copper mine, Mina Justa. Anomalies by xrf analyses in soil samples show the presence of copper and gold, and 238 rock chip samples taken in 2018/19 averaged 0.78 % Cu, with up to 23% Cu and 11 g/t Au over a 3 km by 4 km area.