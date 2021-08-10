Great Atlantic Begins Diamond Drill Program on its Silver Mine in New Brunswick Previously

1,158 g/t Silver, 9.19% Copper, 2.16% Lead and 9.04% Zinc, over 3.00 meters100% Owned Keymet Precious & Base Metal Property, New BrunswickVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / GREAT ATLANTIC ESOURCES CORP. (TSXV:GR) (the "Company" or "Great …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / GREAT ATLANTIC ESOURCES CORP. (TSXV:GR) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic") is pleased to announce it has begun an additional diamond drilling program by the Company, at the Keymet Silver Mine located in Northern New Brunswick.

Foto: Accesswire

"Great Atlantic retains a portfolio of 100% owned projects and currently has two of these projects under option. In addition to our option partners, Great Atlantic will also be conducting drilling and exploration programs on some of these assets, while looking further at alternative avenues to unlock their value.

Our main focus, which we are currently drilling, is on our high-grade Gold Resource in central Newfoundland, The Golden Promise Gold property, where we have a high-grade resource and multiple new gold discoveries awaiting their turn for a drill bit. This project is situated in the hottest emerging Gold Belt's in North America" states Chris Anderson CEO

The Keymet exploration program will test numerous target areas in the northwest region of the property. The Company previously discovered high grade gold, silver, copper and zinc in this region, including a drill intercept of 9.04% zinc, 9.19% copper and 1,158 gams per tonne (g/t) silver over 3.00 meters core length and a boulder sample returning 51 grams / tonne (g/t) gold.

Foto: Accesswire

Great Atlantic has recently received a permit for 10 drill holes in the Northwest region of the property. Certain holes will target three polymetallic (zinc, copper, lead and silver) vein type occurrences. Other holes will target untested electromagnetic anomalies. One short hole is planned under a gold-bearing outcrop. A 2015 grab sample from this outcrop returned 1.14 grams / tonne (g/t) gold.

The first hole of the program will test the possible extension of the Elmtree Silver Mine vein occurrence southeast of the historic shaft. High grade silver and lead is reported at this occurrence by the New Brunswick Department of Energy and Resource Development.

Drilling is underway at the Elmtree 12 vein system including one hole testing the system deeper. Great Atlantic discovered high grade zinc, copper and silver mineralization at this vein system during 2015 - 2018 drilling programs including: