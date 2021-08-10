checkAd

Great Atlantic Begins Diamond Drill Program on its Silver Mine in New Brunswick Previously

Autor: Accesswire
10.08.2021, 15:00  |  31   |   |   

1,158 g/t Silver, 9.19% Copper, 2.16% Lead and 9.04% Zinc, over 3.00 meters100% Owned Keymet Precious & Base Metal Property, New BrunswickVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / GREAT ATLANTIC ESOURCES CORP. (TSXV:GR) (the "Company" or "Great …

1,158 g/t Silver, 9.19% Copper, 2.16% Lead and 9.04% Zinc, over 3.00 meters
100% Owned Keymet Precious & Base Metal Property, New Brunswick

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / GREAT ATLANTIC ESOURCES CORP. (TSXV:GR) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic") is pleased to announce it has begun an additional diamond drilling program by the Company, at the Keymet Silver Mine located in Northern New Brunswick.

Foto: Accesswire

"Great Atlantic retains a portfolio of 100% owned projects and currently has two of these projects under option. In addition to our option partners, Great Atlantic will also be conducting drilling and exploration programs on some of these assets, while looking further at alternative avenues to unlock their value.

Our main focus, which we are currently drilling, is on our high-grade Gold Resource in central Newfoundland, The Golden Promise Gold property, where we have a high-grade resource and multiple new gold discoveries awaiting their turn for a drill bit. This project is situated in the hottest emerging Gold Belt's in North America" states Chris Anderson CEO

The Keymet exploration program will test numerous target areas in the northwest region of the property. The Company previously discovered high grade gold, silver, copper and zinc in this region, including a drill intercept of 9.04% zinc, 9.19% copper and 1,158 gams per tonne (g/t) silver over 3.00 meters core length and a boulder sample returning 51 grams / tonne (g/t) gold.

Foto: Accesswire

Great Atlantic has recently received a permit for 10 drill holes in the Northwest region of the property. Certain holes will target three polymetallic (zinc, copper, lead and silver) vein type occurrences. Other holes will target untested electromagnetic anomalies. One short hole is planned under a gold-bearing outcrop. A 2015 grab sample from this outcrop returned 1.14 grams / tonne (g/t) gold.

The first hole of the program will test the possible extension of the Elmtree Silver Mine vein occurrence southeast of the historic shaft. High grade silver and lead is reported at this occurrence by the New Brunswick Department of Energy and Resource Development.

Drilling is underway at the Elmtree 12 vein system including one hole testing the system deeper. Great Atlantic discovered high grade zinc, copper and silver mineralization at this vein system during 2015 - 2018 drilling programs including:

Seite 1 von 3
Great Atlantic Resources Registered (Old) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Great Atlantic Begins Diamond Drill Program on its Silver Mine in New Brunswick Previously 1,158 g/t Silver, 9.19% Copper, 2.16% Lead and 9.04% Zinc, over 3.00 meters100% Owned Keymet Precious & Base Metal Property, New BrunswickVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / GREAT ATLANTIC ESOURCES CORP. (TSXV:GR) (the "Company" or "Great …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Electrovaya Reports Q3 FY2021 Financial Results
Naturally Splendid Orders Fourth Container of NATERA Plant Based Foods
Yunhong CTI Ltd. Announces Agreement to Sell its Flexo Universal Business
CO2 GRO Inc. Announces a Non-Exclusive Sales Partnership for Spain with Jose Andres Garcia Munoz
ClickStream's HeyPal(TM) App Experiencing Ferocious Growth by Reaching Over 3,500,000 Messages, ...
Greenbank Director Terry Pullen Appointed Chief Executive Officer of Greenbank Capital
CanaFarma Agrees to Strategic Investment In Leading Cannabis Formulator Winners Circle Genetics
Orange County Bancorp, Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering of Common Stock and Full ...
27th Universal Postal Union Congress: A Strategic and Economic Opportunity for the 192 Member ...
OPTEC INTERNATIONAL Engages Certified Public Accountants DBB McKennon To Perform 2019 & 2020 ...
Titel
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
HIVE Blockchain Receives MCTO
Petroteq Provides Update on Form 10-Q and New Subscription
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Management Announces That It Sees Its Solar Greenhouse Technologies As ...
ECC Ventures 3 Corp. Enters Letter of Intent with Sparx Technology Inc. for Qualifying Transaction
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Oil Discovery in Namibia's Kavango Basin Represents Hope for Namibians and the Environment (By NJ ...
2021 Second Quarter Report
Cielo Announces the Closing of CDN$4M Unsecured Convertible Debenture Financing
Petroteq Announces Management Changes
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
MorphoSys Concludes a US $100 Million Capital Increase to Implement the Purchase of 1,337,552 ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15:03 UhrGreat Atlantic beginnt mit Diamantbohrprogramm auf seiner Silbermine in New Brunswick, die zuvor 1.158 g/t Silber, 9,19% Kupfer, 2,16% Blei und 9,04% Zink über 3 Meter ergab
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
04.08.21Great Atlantic absolviert vierte und fünfte Bohrung - Quarzgänge auf 7,5 Meter durchteuft Sichtbares Gold über gesamte Länge
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
04.08.21Great Atlantic Fourth and Fifth Drill Holes Completed
Accesswire | Analysen
30.07.21Great Atlantic gibt den Abschluss einer Privatplatzierung in Höhe von 1,45 Mio. Dollar durch Eric Sprott bekannt
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
30.07.21Great Atlantic Announces Closing of $1.45 Million Private Placement by Mr. Eric Sprott
Accesswire | Analysen
29.07.21Great Atlantic begrüßt Dr. Karsten Eden als Strategischen Berater, Zielgenerierung, im Goldprojekt Golden Promise - Zentral-Neufundland
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
29.07.21Great Atlantic Welcomes Dr. Karsten Eden Strategic Advisor Target Generation Golden Promise Gold Project
Accesswire | Analysen
28.07.21Great Atlantic führte drittes Bohrloch aus - In einem Erzgang wurde sichtbares Gold durchteuft - Goldprojekt Golden Promise, Zentral-Neufundland
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
28.07.21Great Atlantic Third Drill Hole Completed Visible Gold Intersected in One Vein
Accesswire | Analysen
21.07.21Great Atlantic absolviert zweites Bohrloch im Goldprojekt Golden Promise in Zentral-Neufundland und durchteuft dabei zwei Erzgänge mit sichtbarem Gold
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen