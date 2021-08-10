checkAd

Hospitals to Lead the Optical Coherence Tomography Market, Accounting for more Than 41% of Demand through 2021 Future Market Insights Survey

The Future Market Insights (FMI) survey on the optical coherence tomography market offers insights into key drivers and restraints affecting the market growth. The report reveals optical coherence tomography demand outlook for the assessment period 2021-2031, in terms of products type, end user, and application. As per FMI, innovation in optical coherence tomography will drive the market growth

DUBAI, U.A.E, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per an analysis by FMI, the global optical coherence tomography market is estimated to total US$ 912 million by the end of 2021. Owing to the rising incidence of eye disorders and ongoing technological advancements in optical coherence tomography (OCT), the market is projected to surpass a valuation of US$ 1349 million by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period 2021-2031.

A surge in cases of cataracts, dry eye disease, diabetic retinopathy, and others has been witnessed in recent years, augmenting the adoption of OCT. According to a study conducted by the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 4.2 million people were diagnosed with diabetic retinopathy in 2020, out of which nearly 655,000 had vision-threatening diabetic retinopathy.

OCT plays an important role in obtaining high-resolution cross-sectional images of the retina for diagnostics. The growing burden of these diseases have made it imperative for the healthcare sector to invest in advanced technologies and eye care programs for effective diagnosis and prompt treatment. This is expected to substantially spur the demand for OCT over the coming years. 

Hospitals are estimated to emerge as leading end users of optical coherence tomography. In response to the easy accessibility of medical tools and growing patient pool, the segment is anticipated to account for more than 41% of the market share by the end of 2021.

"Companies in the market are focusing on adopting advance technologies robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), big data, and real-time analysis for developing innovative products to cater to the increasing demand for optical coherence tomography," says the FMI analyst.

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-3362

Key Takeaways from Optical Coherence Tomography Market Analysis

  • The U.S. is expected to dominate the global optical coherence tomography market, owing to the high prevalence of eye diseases such as diabetic retinopathy in the country.
  • The market in the U.K. is anticipated to project a rapid surge on the back of developed medical infrastructure and surging patient pool.
  • As per FMI, Japan is estimated to emerge as one of the most lucrative markets, accounting for more than 9.8% of the global market share.
  • Spectral domain-OCT is likely to witness substantial gains, projecting growth at a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period.
  • Based on application, ophthalmology is expected to dominate the segment, accounting for a revenue share of nearly US$ 1183 by the end of 2031.

Key Drivers

