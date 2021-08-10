LivLyme Foundation Founder Olivia Goodreau to Discuss Perils of Lyme Disease in Free Webinar Hosted by Industry-Leading Quidel Corporation

Olivia Goodreau, who founded the LivLyme Foundation at 12 years old and has since become a widely respected advocate and national spokeswoman for Lyme disease prevention and treatment, will discuss her 'journey with Lyme' and the importance of early testing as part of a webinar to be held Thursday, Aug. 19. The webinar is the latest in an ongoing series sponsored by Quidel, the California-based diagnostic health care manufacturer known for successfully developing rapid diagnostic health solutions.

Webinar Registration

The free online educational program will take place Aug. 19 at noon EDT. Registration is available now at https://education.quidel.com/registration/2580/1/r/LD-1. You may attend the webinar by accessing the same link on or after Aug. 19 at noon EDT.

Now 16 years old, Goodreau founded the LivLyme Foundation in 2017 to help raise money for individuals who cannot afford their Lyme medication or doctors' visits and to fund research to find a cure for Lyme and tick-borne diseases. She has since awarded 54 grants to children and adults ages 2-21 along with four grants to top universities to fund tick-borne disease research. Goodreau is also the inventor of TickTracker, the free global app that has over 50,000 users in multiple languages worldwide. TickTracker was selected by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as the 'top tech tool' that is solving global health problems, beating out Oracle and IBM, among others.

As part of the webinar, Goodreau will discuss her journey with Lyme, including when she became ill, the number of physicians she visited, how she was diagnosed and her passion for the importance of early testing. She will also discuss her work on the 'public stage,' having presented TickTracker at the White House and having met with countless members of Congress, celebrities, scientists and governmental agencies to educate and spread awareness about tick-borne diseases.