Experian included in Now Tech Loan Origination Solutions Report by Independent Research Firm

Loan origination solutions help to make loan applications faster and easier for borrowers and loan officers. Innovative solutions are less costly for lenders and provide more accurate and efficient customer decisioning. With a diverse set of vendors to choose from, it helps to have expert insight and knowledge to make the most informed decision. Forrester’s Now Tech Loan Origination Solutions: Forrester’s Overview Of 23 Loan Origination Solution Providers helps companies understand the differences in vendors’ offerings and capabilities. This year, Experian was included as a Representative Vendor in the mid-size category, and our decision management suite PowerCurve was cited.

The report from Forrester suggests that business and technology professionals in lending look for solutions that allow lenders to have access to data via APIs for credit decisioning, to have strong data security and privacy practices, to integrate with third-party technology products and services, and to leverage explainable AI for underwriting. Solutions must also be well-positioned to help the leader innovate.

“Today’s lending environment is complicated, with some consumers ready to spend again and others still mired in pandemic-related financial stress,” said Donna DePasquale, Executive Vice President of Global Decisioning at Experian. “Lenders need to be able to understand their customers and their particular situations. Having a strong loan origination solution, such as our PowerCurve platform, is critical. The future of credit risk decisioning means requesting less of your customers without sacrificing relevant, safe and convenient experiences.”

Experian recently published an eBook entitled Navigating a new era of credit risk decisioning that helps lenders navigate the complexity of the current lending and credit landscape. The eBook also revealed what five digital investments business are prioritizing in the new era of credit risk management.

“Our research found that lenders are prioritizing digital transformation and the role of advanced data and analytics in enhancing the customer experience and the right loan origination solution will help businesses succeed,” added DePasquale.

PowerCurve, which is used by Global 2000 companies across the globe, is a platform to help businesses make analytically driven decisions and adopt the most effective decision management strategies across the entire Customer Life Cycle. Highly configurable PowerCurve solutions are available on the cloud in all regions and cloud-based, and pre-configured solutions vary by market.

About Experian

Experian is the world’s leading global information services company. During life’s big moments — from buying a home or a car to sending a child to college to growing a business by connecting with new customers — we empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence. We help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly, and organizations to prevent identity fraud and crime.

We have 17,800 people operating across 44 countries, and every day we’re investing in new technologies, talented people, and innovation to help all our clients maximize every opportunity. We are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

Learn more at www.experianplc.com or visit our global content hub at our global news blog for the latest news and insights from the Group.

Experian and the Experian marks used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Experian and its affiliates. Other product and company names mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.




