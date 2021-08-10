checkAd

Allied Esports Entertainment to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results on Monday, August 16

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) (the “Company”), a global esports entertainment company, today announced it will report its second quarter 2021 results after market close on Monday, August 16, 2021. The Company will also host a conference call that day to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET.

Participants may join the conference call by dialing 1-855-327-6837 (United States) or 1-631-891-4304 (international). A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on Allied Esports’ Investor Relations site at http://ir.alliedesportsent.com. Additionally, financial information presented on the call will be available on Allied Esports’ Investor Relations site. For those unable to participate in the conference call, a telephonic replay of the call will also be available shortly after the completion of the call, until 11:59 pm ET on Monday, August 30, 2021, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (United States) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and using the replay passcode: 10015803.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ: AESE) is a global esports entertainment venture dedicated to providing transformative live experiences, multiplatform content and interactive services to audiences worldwide. For more information, visit alliedesports.gg.



