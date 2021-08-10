Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. Virtual Investment Conference Schedule for August 2021

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (TSXV: TBRD, OTCQX: THBRF) (“Thunderbird” or “Company”), a global award-winning, full-service multiplatform production, distribution and rights management company, today announced that Thunderbird’s President and CEO, Jennifer Twiner McCarron, along with senior management, will participate virtually in the following investment conferences in August:

Investor Summit Group Q3 Virtual Summit

Date: August 17-18th, 2021

Presentation Time: Wednesday, August 18th, 2021 at 11 a.m. EST / 8 a.m. PST

Webcast: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Ek-halCzTpmf0CQnJllrog

Website: investorsummitgroup.com/events/august-2021-summit/

12th Annual Midwest Ideas Investor Conference

Date: August 25-26th, 2021

Time: Wednesday, August 25th, 2021 at 9 a.m. EST / 6 a.m. PST

Webcast: https://www.wsw.com/webcast/threepa35/register.aspx?conf=threepa35& ...

Website: threepartadvisors.com/midwest

About Thunderbird Entertainment Group

Thunderbird Entertainment Group is a global award-winning, full-service multiplatform production, distribution and rights management company, headquartered in Vancouver, with additional offices in Los Angeles, Toronto, and Ottawa. Thunderbird creates award-winning scripted, unscripted, and animated programming for the world’s leading digital platforms, as well as Canadian and international broadcasters. Thunderbird’s vision is to produce high quality, socially responsible content that makes the world a better place. The Company develops, produces, and distributes animated, factual, and scripted content through its various divisions, including Thunderbird Kids and Family (Atomic Cartoons), and Thunderbird Factual and Scripted (Great Pacific Media). The Company also has a division dedicated to global distribution and consumer products. Thunderbird is on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @tbirdent. For more information, visit: www.thunderbird.tv.

