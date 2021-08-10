Chatham Lodging Enhances Board with Appointment of Two Trustees

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE: CLDT), a lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels and owns 41 hotels, today announced the appointment of Ethel Isaacs Williams and David J. Grissen to the company's board of trustees, effective immediately. Both Williams and Grissen will serve as independent directors. These new additions will further strengthen the leadership expertise, skillsets and diversity represented on the company’s board of trustees as the company strives to create value for all stakeholders.

Ms. Williams recently served from 2017-2020 as senior vice president at Kaufman Lynn Construction, one of south Florida’s largest construction companies, where her responsibilities included leading public affairs and community engagement efforts. Before joining Kaufman Lynn, from 2010-2017, she served as regional manager, external affairs for Florida Power & Light (FPL) and later director, corporate engagement, diversity and inclusion for NextEra Energy, one of the nation’s leading clean energy companies and parent company of FPL, where her responsibilities included managing local external stakeholder relations and developing corporate strategies and initiatives for employee engagement as well as diversity and inclusion initiatives, respectively.

In 2004, Williams founded the law firm of Isaacs Williams which was focused on real estate, probate, land use and government relations. Prior to 2004, Williams held roles at other law firms, as well as IBM, Wang Laboratories and AT&T Wireless. Williams received her bachelor’s degree in business administration from George Washington University and her Juris Doctor from Nova Southeastern University.

“Ethel is a dynamic and accomplished executive with a proven track record in business, law and community involvement for Fortune 500 companies and entrepreneurial enterprises. She has demonstrated excellence in leadership abilities, business skills and a commitment to diversity and inclusion, as well as sustainable corporate initiatives. We are eager to bring Ethel’s vast corporate experience with respect to stakeholder, environmental, social and governance matters to our Board and know her contributions will make a great impact on Chatham,” said Jeffrey H. Fisher, Chatham’s chief executive officer.