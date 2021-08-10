checkAd

Zimmerman Law Offices PC Announce the Filing of a New Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of Purchasers of La Mer Eye Concentrate Under Eye Cream

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.08.2021   

According to a class action filed by Zimmerman Law Offices PC, in February 2020, Estee Lauder began selling a new reformulated version of the La Mer Eye Concentrate that is advertised and promoted as an improved under-eye cream with triple the concentrated “Miracle Broth” that can reduce the look of dark circles for a brighter, healthier look. However, unlike the Eye Concentrate’s previous formula, the lawsuit alleges that the new reformulated Eye Concentrate causes redness, irritation, burning, itching, swollen eyes, and chemical burns, and the complaint quotes dozens of consumer complaints about the reformulated Eye Concentrate causing these injuries after the first use. The lawsuit seeks damages arising out of consumers’ purchase and use of the reformulated Eye Concentrate, including refunds of the purchase price and compensation for injuries.

“For years, women used the Eye Concentrate without any problems. However, after La Mer changed the formula, these same women are now suffering burning, irritation and swelling around their eyes from the reformulated Eye Concentrate,” said Thomas Zimmerman of Zimmerman Law Offices PC, who represents the plaintiff in this matter. Zimmerman continued: “Estee Lauder must fix the formula of the La Mer Eye Concentrate, and take responsibility and pay for the damages and injuries it caused. It is both the ethical and legally-mandated resolution to this tragedy.”

The case is Amy Joseph v. The Estee Lauder Companies, Inc., filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. A copy of the complaint is available upon request, as are interviews with the attorneys in this matter. The lead plaintiff may also be available to speak with the media on a limited basis.

